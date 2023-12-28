Who is the richest member of Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM) season 6? Net worth, occupation & all you need to know

The cast of The Real Housewives of Miami embrace a luxurious lifestyle, and fortunately, many of them have affluent spouses who can comfortably cover the expenses. Martina Navratilova is the richest of them all, with a net worth of $25 million.

The season premiere of The Real Housewives of Miami features Guerdy Abraira, Lisa Hochestein, Julia Lemigova, Dr. Nicole Martin, and Larsa Pippen. It also features friends of the show, Kiki Barth, Adriana de Moura, and Marysol Patton. This cast assures viewers of a riveting mix of drama amidst the ladies' stylish ensembles and lavish lunches.

As fans eagerly welcomed the return of the Miami ladies to the screen, there's equal enthusiasm to catch a glimpse of their significant others. Nearly all the wives are married or contemplating taking the plunge this season.

Who is the richest amongst all the spouses from The Real Housewives of Miami

In season 4 of The Real Housewives of Miami, Julia and her wife, Martina Navratilova, made history as Bravo's first LGBTQIA couple on The Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM). Martina's upcoming journey in season 10 will focus on her courageous battle against two cancers — Stage 0 breast cancer and Stage 1 throat cancer.

Celebrity Net Worth indicates that Martina is a celebrated tennis player and coach, boasting an impressive record with 18 Grand Slam singles titles, 31 major women's doubles titles, and 10 major mixed doubles titles. Currently valued at $25 million, Martina has reportedly earned an additional $20 million through various tournament prizes.

Hailing from Prague, Czechoslovakia, Martina Navratilova embarked on her tennis journey at a young age, with her stepfather as her initial coach. At 16, she debuted in the United States Law Tennis Association, marking a crucial step toward the legendary status she would later achieve.

Throughout her career, Navratilova faced challenges, including living in exile in the US from 1981 to 2008 due to restrictions imposed by the Czech government, which stripped her of citizenship.

In 1986, she secured her place in tennis history as the second player to achieve 1,000 victories. Although officially retiring in 1994, Navratilova made a brief comeback in 2000, participating in doubles games, before retiring for good in 2006.

The net worth of all the spouses from The Real Housewives of Miami

While each member of the cast can comfortably afford their own martinis, their significant others are also thriving financially. Here's an overview of The Real Housewives of Miami cast's spouses' net worth, shedding light on how they can afford to keep their partners happy.

Russell Abraira — $4 million

While many The Real Housewives of Miami fans are familiar with Guerdy's high school love story with Russell Abraira, the couple has certainly evolved since their school days. Russell, Guerdy's husband, holds the esteemed position of a fire captain in Miami and is reported to have a net worth of $4 million.

In 2014, the Miami Herald recognized Russell as one of the top earners of that year, and it appears that his income has continued to rise since then.

Anthony Lopez — $3 million

Dr. Nicole's fiancé, Anthony Lopez, stands out as one of the more controversial husbands in the friend group, perhaps unsurprising given his profession as an attorney. Anthony serves as the CEO of Your Insurance Company in Miami.

As stated on its website, the company is dedicated to offering robust representation and leveraging expertise to fight on behalf of clients. They promise and ensure clients that they receive what they are entitled to.

Steven McNamara — $6 million

Despite Marysol's retirement from her PR and events agency, the Patton firm, her husband, Steven McNamara, continues to thrive in his professional endeavors. Steven, who tied the knot with Marysol in April 2021, is reportedly worth $6 million.

He serves as a contractor and holds the position of president at Anzac Contractors, Inc. According to his LinkedIn profile, Steven founded the civil and highway/heavy construction company in 1983.

Marcus Jordan — $1.5 million

Larsa's partner, Marcus Jordan, debuted on The Real Housewives of Miami in season 10, but his and Larsa's relationship became a focal point during the season 9 reunion. Despite the attention, the couple revealed in November 2023 that they have already started discussing wedding plans.

With a net worth of $1.5 million, Marcus is an entrepreneur and founder of the Trophy Room sneaker boutique. It pays tribute to his father, Michael Jordan, and his iconic basketball career. Marcus and Larsa also collaborate as podcast hosts for Separation Anxiety.

Todd Thomas Nepola — $10 million

Alexia's husband, Todd Thomas Nepola, is often the composed counterpart in their relationship. This dynamic could be due to his successful role as the President and Founder of the real estate investment company Current Capital Group. Multiple reports indicate that Todd's net worth stands at $10 million.

Jody Glidden —$10 million

Amid a challenging divorce from her husband of 13 years, Lenny Hochstein, Lisa confirmed her relationship with Jody Glidden in February 2023. Glidden is the founder and CEO of IntroHive.

Market Realist notes that Glidden's company specializes in AI-powered SaaS technology, assisting companies in organizing their CRM data. Jody's company is thriving, with a reported net worth of $10 million.

The Real Housewives of Miami's latest season aired on November 1, 2023, on Bravo. Peacock released the episodes a day after they aired on Bravo. Viewers can watch the housewives and their spouses as they take over Miami.