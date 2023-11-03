The Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM) star Nicole Martin recently announced her second pregnancy with her fiancé Anthony Lopez. She shared the news on Instagram with a video showing her and Lopez reading a fictional newspaper called "Le Bebe Times." The headline for the same heralded the arrival of "Baby Lopez." The couple's announcement was set against the backdrop of The Biltmore Hotel in Miami, a nod to the city that is synonymous with their public life.

As soon as fans of the couple and the show saw the post, they took to Instagram to comment under Nicole's post congratulating her. While many celebrated the announcement with them, a user @them.e.trapani claimed that it was the "best announcement ever" as they complimented the way it was done.

The video posted on Instagram showed Nicole in a white dress with Anthony wearing a white shirt and blue jeans sitting in a red convertible. The two were seen reading the aforementioned newspaper that had an ultrasound image, signaling a new chapter for their growing family.

Their son, Greyson, is set to welcome a sibling, with the family expecting the new addition in April. This development comes as the latest season of RHOM takes to the screens, intertwining personal milestones with public narratives.

RHOM's Nicole Martin and fiancé Anthony Lopez set to welcome baby number two in April 2024

Nicole Martin's journey on The Real Housewives of Miami has been one of the central narratives captivating viewers. With the announcement of her second pregnancy, her personal life once again took center stage and invited fans to share the joy of her news along with her.

As mentioned earlier, the Instagram post showed Nicole and Anthony reading 'Le Bebe Times,' a playful twist on traditional news, with the headline "Baby Lopez Coming Soon!" The choice of The Biltmore Hotel for the announcement ties the personal news to the city of Miami. This is a locale that has been a significant backdrop for the reality series as well as for the couple.

As soon as fans and Nicole's RHOM co-stars saw the news, they took to commenting their joy about it. Guerdy Abraira another Real Housewives of Miami star was one of the people who commented on the post stating that "Auntie Guerdy" was "reporting for duty. Another RHOM star, Lisa Hochstein expressed joy by commenting that she loved the news and was happy for the couple.

The couple is looking forward to adding a new member to their family

In her interview with PEOPLE magazine, Nicole expressed the delight of parenting, a sentiment echoed by Anthony. Nicole said that while the couple wears "many hats," they believe that being parents is "by far" their favorite one.

"We have so much fun with Greyson and are over the moon about expanding our family," the reality star noted.

She also said that their first son, Greyson, is eager and excited to become a big brother and is looking forward to the responsibilities of the same.

"Oh, he's (Greyson) is very excited about the addition to our family…He has been asking for a sibling for quite some time, and I know he's going to be a wonderful big brother," Nicole added.

The RHOM couple's focus remains firmly on their family, with wedding plans taking a back seat to the more immediate excitement of welcoming a new member.

"We've got a lot going on…We're about to start this huge remodeling project, Greyson's getting older and he's a handful, and I have work and everything else going on. Wedding planning is not at the top of my list of things to do," the RHOM star told the publication.

The Martin-Lopez family's story is set to be a central theme in the new season of RHOM. As the cameras capture the moments leading up to the birth, they will also document the family's emotional and logistical preparations.

This behind-the-scenes look at their lives provides a deeper understanding of the realities of pregnancy and the ways in which families come together to welcome new life. Nicole's narrative is one of growth, not just for her family but for her personally, as she steps into the role of a mother of two.