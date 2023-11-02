Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM) seaosn 6: Premiere recap and more details explored

Bravo’s Season 6 opener for Real Housewives of Miami saw a familiar cast make a no-nonsense return to the drama. Released on November 1, the first episode saw the housewives reveal details about the kind of changes they have seen in their lives since season 5.

The premiere opened with Lisa Hochstein revealing how she has completely moved past her divorce and has recently decided that she will start dating again. Alexia Echevarria seemed determined to use the episode to squash rumors of recent financial troubles by hosting a part to “bring the group together.”

Despite only being the season premiere, the episode, titled ‘Nuvos Horizontes’, quickly introduces the kind of drama that fans surely have in store for the coming season.

Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM) Season 6 Episode 1: Everything that happened

While the season opened in a familiarly celebratory manner, not everything that occurred in episode 1 seemed delightful. For example, a long-term cast member of RHOM Guerda Abraira was initially seen dealing with the ramifications of a painful medical diagnosis.

Known to have fought a battle with breast cancer previously, Guerda had been experiencing recent irregularities that led to a meeting with her doctor. Dr. Nicole has also been seen on the show previously and reassured Guerda that she had nothing to worry about. The irregularities were a result of past treatment and Abraira will undergo further tests to determine whether there was even a slight problem.

Hence, the episode began with a delicate yet delightful revelation as Guerda is one of the obvious fan favorites on RHOM. While her doctor seemed confident that her troubles were minor, she seemed to be experiencing constant pain.

This was evident at Alexia’s party, which even led to a bit of a confrontation with none other than Larsa Pippen. Larsa is the ex-wife of former NBA star Scottie Pippen and is currently in a relationship with Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan, who is 32 years old.

Their relationship has also been a talking point in recent months and Marcus is expected to feature on Season 6 of RHOM as well. Regardless, Guerda was seen getting emotional after the argument and told Larsa that she was going to need her in the coming time.

The confession effectively told Pippen that the argument was merely a result of Guerda’s anxiety, and led to a quick making-up. However, none of the housewives had been told about Guerda’s recent diagnosis, which led to confusion, rather than concern.

Regardless, while the season opener majorly dealt with Guerda’s breast cancer journey, quite a few other trends also played out. Larsa was seen enjoying her time with Marcus on a luxurious yacht, even though Jordan’s son did not get a lot of screen time in the episode.

Other housewives also talked about the kind of journeys they have undertaken since the conclusion of Season 5. Lisa is dealing with her divorce from Lenny while both Julia and Martina are focused on their health due to recent scares.

The season opener mainly took place around Alexia’s party, which saw her partner Todd also get an opportunity to apologize to Dr. Nicole’s husband, Anthony. Todd had apparently insulted Anthony during a recent interview and seemed well aware that his comments had crossed the line. The pair seemed to move past their disagreement, giving fans hope of a calmer Season 6.

This is especially true to the delicate health situation of Guerda Abraira, whose journey is set to headline the upcoming season. The coming episodes of RHOM will be released every Wednesday on Bravo, at 9 PM ET.