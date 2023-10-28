"Don't need to keep score": Larsa Pippen reveals savage tagline for Real Housewives of Miami Season 6

Season 6 of the Real Housewives of Miami is ready for the public and Larsa Pippen shares her savage tagline for the season. Pippen is back, as well as the ladies of Miami, to take on new challenges, drama, and surprises for the new season of the reality TV show.

Pippen is with Guerdy Abraira, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Dr. Nicole Martin, and Alexia Nepola. All ladies shared their taglines for the season. They are all ready for the excitement that the show will bring. Of all the taglines, Pippen’s stood out the most as she taunts about her winning ways.

"I don't need to keep score because I'm always winning," Pippen's tagline read.

The new season of the reality TV show will be released on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. Streaming is available for viewers to get an experience of the cast members’ lives. Season 6 is available on Peacock TV, NBC, Spectrum TV, Sling TV - Live Sports, News, Shows + Freestream, USA Network, Bravo, SYFY, DIRECTV, OXYGEN, Telemundo, E!, Prime Video, Apple TV, or Vudu.

During the TV show’s press day, Pippen posed in front of the camera wearing a $1300 suit.

Larsa Pippen revealed that she hasn’t hung out with Michael Jordan since dating his son

Everyone was surprised to hear about the news of Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan dating. It seemed weird for some people as Michael Jordan, Marcus’ dad, and Scottie Pippen, Larsa’s ex-husband, used to play together and won six titles with the Chicago Bulls during the 1990s.

According to Larsa, she hasn’t had the chance to hang out with Jordan since she started dating Marcus. She mentioned that Juanita Vanoy, the six-time champion’s ex-wife and mother of his first three children, was the only one she got to hang out with.

"No, I haven’t hung out with his dad," Pippen said. "I've only hung out with his mom."

Larsa acknowledged the fact that her situation with Marcus is unique. The relationship between the former teammates became sour after the Netflix documentary “The Last Dance” came out. After that was released, Scottie thought MJ made his teammate look bad in the public eye.

