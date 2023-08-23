"I don't think your parents would come": Larsa Pippen doubts Michael Jordan's attendance at Marcus' wedding if they made it a reality show

Despite rumors to the contrary, Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen are not engaged. The couple has been hitting the headlines in recent months as their relationship has become public knowledge.

During an episode of 'Venues, Rings, and Other Things!' Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen put rumors of their engagement to bed.

“I had 100 calls and text messages," Pippen said. "People congratulating us and I was like, I’m so excited. But no, we are not engaged.”

During the episode, the notion of a wedding occurring on a reality TV Show was discussed, with Pippen admitting that she doesn't think Marcus's parents would attend.

"Do you think you would have a wedding on a reality show? I don't think your parents would come," Pippen said.

While Pippen's comments were meant as a joke, there's a real chance that any wedding between the couple could be aired on TV. Pippen is a star of 'Real Housewives of Miami' and could see their wedding as another way to increase her brand and generate a revenue stream.

However, a decision to air their potential wedding could damage an already fractious relationship with the Jordan family, who're seemingly disapproving of the relationship between Larsa and Marcus.

Marcus Jordan takes jovial dig at Larsa Pippen

During the same podcast episode, Marcus Jordan took a playful jab at Larsa Pippen regarding how much money he spends on her. The discussion began with Pippen noting how she believes men are better gift-givers than women.

"As a woman, I think men give better gifts than women," Pippen said. "... I feel like you spent a lot of money on my birthday."

Marcus Jordan replied with some lighthearted banter.

"I spend a lot of money on you every day," Jordan said. "I just wanted to make it special for you.

"I think you put a lot of value into those types of sentimental dates and moments and stuff like that. I feel like every day I'm trying to take things up a notch.

Jordan continued.

"I do feel like, as a guy, after you've started dating or whatever, there's a scale of time spent together versus price and value of the gift. Over time, you constantly have to outdo yourself."

Jordan recently purchased Larsa Pippen a promise ring. Going by his recent comments, his next gift will need to be a slight step up, as he continues to 'try and outdo himself'.

Pippen's comments came following her 49th birthday celebrations, which was spent with Marcus Jordan and their friends. Given Pippen's comments, you do have to wonder what Marcus Jordan gave her as a gift. It could have been something both meaningful and expensive.

