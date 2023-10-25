Larsa Pippen poses in $1300 suit ahead of 'Real Housewives of Miami' press day

Besides being in a relationship with Michael Jordan's son, Marcus Jordan, Larsa Pippen has been busy working on Bravo's "Real Housewives of Miami." The sixth season of the famous reality TV show is set to premiere on Nov. 1 at 9 p.m. Eastern Time.

Pippen has consistently shared moments interacting with the rest of the cast during shootings, including a recent post on her Instagram story where she can be seen donning a $1300 suit. She can be seen posting alongside E! News host Justin Sylvester for Pippen's "Real Housewives of Miami" press day.

Larsa Pippen's Instagram Story Post

The $1300 suit combines a '90s blazer ($68.79) from Diani Boutique and a women's gray 'Valeria' wool pants ($489.98) from Max Mara. The combination worked well as the colors easily matched one another, giving off an elegant and somewhat classic look to the overall fit.

Additionally, Scottie Pippen's ex-wife has been known to be fashionable based on the uploaded fits on her Instagram account. It all the more makes sense regarding her fashion choice as she prepares to promote the new season of "Real Housewives of Miami."

Marcus Jordan asks Larsa Pippen regarding his dad's approval of their relationship

As the premiere of Season 6 of Bravo's "Real Housewives of Miami" draws closer each day, a trailer for the much-anticipated season was released. From the footage in the trailer, it looks like fans are in for another season filled with drama and conflict.

Interestingly, Michael Jordan's son, Marcus Jordan, was briefly seen asking Larsa Pippen a complicated question from the trailer.

"My dad, does he approve of our relationship?" Jordan asked.

Today's Joyann Jeffrey also pointed out this moment between the couple while highlighting Pippen's silent response to the question. Ever since the couple made their relationship official in January 2023 via an Instagram post, they have received a number of public criticisms and comments opposing the relationship.

It has also been known that their age gap is 16 years, but they have remained headstrong with their decision and love for each other.

In July 2023, Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan was asked by a TMZ reporter about his son's relationship with his former Bulls teammate's ex-wife. Jordan emphatically said "No!" to the reporter, further causing more complications to his son's relationship with Larsa Pippen.