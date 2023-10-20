Larsa Pippen shares highlight reel of son Justin amid accusations regarding Scotty Pippen Jr.'s Lakers release

Just days after the LA Lakers waived Scotty Pippen Jr., his mother Larsa Pippen shared a highlight reel of his younger brother Justin. The Lakers parted ways with Scotty Jr. on Monday as part of the team's first round of cuts heading into the 2023-24 NBA season.

In one of her latest Instagram stories, Larsa posted a video of Justin playing great at the Border League in Las Vegas. Justin is Scottie and Larsa Pippen's third child together, and he's currently playing at Sierra Canyon High School.

The 18-year-old combo guard stands at 6-foot-3 and weighs around 180 pounds. He is a three-star prospect, according to 247 Sports, and has been linked to UC Santa Barbara, Northern Arizona and Sacramento State.

Here's the video of Justin's highlights shared by his mother on Instagram:

Larsa Pippen, who has been accused as the reason why Scotty Pippen Jr. was released by the LA Lakers, remains silent about the issue. She continues to support his sons on social media.

In a recent interview with Yahoo! Sports, Justin Pippen spoke about the influence of having a former NBA player as a father. Scottie Pippen is a six-time NBA champion with the Chicago Bulls and one of the greatest players in basketball history.

"They have the blueprint," Justin said. "We're following in their footsteps and just trying to get to the league."

The young Pippen also discussed what it was like to start working out with his older brother, who achieved his dream of making it to the NBA last year. He has the same goals and he knows he has to put in the work to make it happen.

"I feel like my brother has increased my work ethic, for sure," Justin said. "Just being in the gym with him and other pros this summer, and my dad as well. He's just telling me to wake up every single day and put the work in."

What's next for Scotty Pippen Jr.?

Scotty Pippen Jr. against the Milwaukee Bucks

Scotty Pippen Jr. was one of three players waived by the LA Lakers on Monday. Pippen spent most of his rookie season with the South Bay Lakers in the NBA G League. He was playing on an Exhibit 10 deal before he was released by the Lakers.

That means he'll likely end up back with the South Bay Lakers, but could always sign a better offer if it comes. Pippen appeared in just six games for the Lakers last season, averaging 2.3 points in 5.3 minutes per game. He was much better in the G League, posting 23.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

