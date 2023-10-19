"$60 million is $60 million": Stephen A. Smith reminds Ja Morant of his contract losses on top of $7.7 million lost in suspensions

Stephen A. Smith reminded Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies that he lost $60 million for his off-court actions last season. Smith offered some advice for Morant, who will serve a 25-game suspension at the start of this season for violating the NBA's policy about guns again.

In a recent episode of "The Stephen A. Smith Show," the ESPN analyst was critical of Morant's antics last season that cost him millions. He reminded the 24-year-old superstar that $60 million is a lot of money despite his earning potential which could reach more than $200 million.

"Do y'all understand that Ja Morant and that silly decision he made cost him about $60 million?" Smith said. "I know he's gonna get $231 million. He's got $231 million coming to him with his new contract, his player contract, but $60 million is $60 million. That's $60 million that's going from your pocket for nothing but foolishness."

"And we all have to capitulate to something and somebody in some capacity. You can't do what the hell you want to do, when you want to do, how you want to do it, when you have your hand out for somebody else's money. The NBA was here before Ja Morant arrived and it's going to be here when he's gone. Telling him that ain't hating on him. Telling him that is loving him."

Stephen A. Smith added that he's disappointed in Ja Morant, but still wants him to succeed in the NBA and in life. However, Smith explains that he's also upset at how Morant conducted himself on the bench when the LA Lakers were pounding on the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the playoffs.

The NBA analyst said that Morant's attitude might prevent him from reaching his superstar potential. He listed Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal as players who overcame adversity to become legendary figures in basketball.

Ja Morant's behavior changed since being drafted

An ESPN report chronicled what allegedly happened in the last 18 months that saw Ja Morant from being an NBA superstar to a PR nightmare for the Memphis Grizzlies and the league. Morant had multiple off-court incidents that the Grizzlies reportedly "swept under the rug."

One of the most surprising things from the report was how people in Memphis, especially business owners, noticed a change in Morant's behavior. He was beloved in the community as a role model, but his attitude changed in the past two years.

In addition to his suspension, Morant is still in legal trouble for allegedly assaulting Josh Holloway last year. His friend Davonte Pack was already arrested and charged for the incident. Morant's father Tee and the Grizzlies' Kevin Helms could also be involved in the case which could go to trial next year.

