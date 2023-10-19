"Signature shoe coming": LeBron James predicts big things for 'sis' A'ja Wilson after winning 2023 WNBA Finals MVP, second championship

LeBron James congratulated Las Vegas Aces star Aj'a Wilson for winning the 2023 WNBA Finals MVP. Wilson received the accolade after leading the Aces to a 3-1 series win over the New York Liberty on Wednesday night. "The King" also made a bold prediction regarding Wilson's future.

Wilson carried the Aces in Game 4 of the 2023 WNBA Finals. Las Vegas were without two key starters, Chelsea Gray and Kiah Stokes, due to foot injury. The South Carolina product led the way with 24 points and 16 rebounds in the Aces' 70-69 win.

James, who is waiting for the 2023-24 NBA season to start, watched the game and sent his best wishes to Wilson on Instagram. He also predicted a signature shoe for the Aces star under Nike.

"Sis the TRUTH. Signature shoe coming!! I mean what we talking about! Congrats @aja22wilson," James wrote.

The Las Vegas Aces were down by double digits after the first quarter, and it looked like the WNBA Finals was heading for a Game 5. However, the Aces mounted a comeback in the third quarter and kept the game close in the final period.

Las Vegas got the lead midway through the fourth quarter before the Liberty chopped it away in the final minutes. With the Aces up by just a point, Courtney Vandersloot missed a game-winning 3-point shot to give Las Vegas the win and their second straight WNBA championship.

The Aces are the first WNBA team to win back-to-back titles in 21 years. The last team to do so was the 2001-2002 LA Sparks led by Lisa Leslie. The Aces are also just the third team in WNBA history to achieve the feat.

For her performance throughout the WNBA Finals, Aj'a Wilson was named the 2024 Finals MVP. And as for what LeBron James is hinting, Wilson already received a few of her own colorways with Nike and its Cosmic Unity line.

LeBron James looking for ring No. 5 this season

The LA Lakers upgraded their roster in the offseason and have a chance to win the NBA championship this season. LeBron James is more than ready for his 21st season in the league and is focused on winning his fifth ring.

James is coming off a season where he became the league's all-time leading scorer. He helped the Lakers reach the Western Conference finals, where they were swept by eventual champions Denver Nuggets.

"The King" is no longer the player he once was but remains one of the smartest and well-conditioned players in the NBA. He will need to stay healthy if the Lakers want to have a shot at winning banner No. 18.

