"Bronny is very undeserving": Fans are stunned as LeBron James' son Bronny James has highest NIL deal valued at $5.9 million

LeBron James' eldest son Bronny James tops college athletes with the highest-valued NIL deal at $5.9 million. NBA fans were shocked to learn that Bronny earns a lot already despite not playing a single college basketball game. He is just entering his freshman season with the USC Trojans.

Daily Loud shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Bronny makes a lot of money from his NIL deals with companies such as Nike, Beats by Dre and PSD Underwear. Colorado Buffaloes star quarterback Shaduer Sanders came in second at $4.8 million.

It likely helps that Bronny and Sanders are the sons of two great athletes from their respective sports. LeBron James remains one of the best players in the world entering his 21st NBA season, while Deion Sanders has the college football buzzing as the head coach of Colorado.

Some fans were shocked to see how much Bronny James is earning from his NIL deals. One fan even thought that the 19-year-old guard doesn't deserve to get that kind of money:

"Bronny is very undeserving."

This fan thought Shadeur Sanders would top the list and not Bronny James:

"So Bronny makes more than Shadeur… thought it's the other way round."

Another fan went the other way around and liked how student-athletes are now making money rather than schools taking advantage of them:

"This marks a significant shift in how student-athletes can benefit from their personal brand and talent while pursuing their education and athletic careers."

Here are other reactions and memes regarding Bronny's earnings as a college freshman:

Update on Bronny James following cardiac arrest

Bronny James interacting with Chris Paul and LeBron James during an NBA preseason game.

Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest a few months ago and was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect. Bronny underwent successful surgery and many expect him to resume his basketball career. He's already back to rehab at USC with his teammates ahead of the 2023-24 College Basketball season.

LeBron James told reporters during the LA Lakers' media day earlier this month that he is dedicating his 21st NBA season to Bronny. The family was affected by Bronny's health scare, but thankful now that he's expected to make a full recovery.

"Obviously, I'm going to dedicate this season to Bronny because of the incident that happened this summer and understanding that it just puts everything in perspective and no matter what's going on in your life at that point in time, the only thing that matters is your family," James said. "To see what he's had to go through over the last few months, it's been a lot."

