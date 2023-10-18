"I was struggling walking" - Ben Simmons opens up on recovery from herniated disc; details hardship in past two years

Ben Simmons of the Brooklyn Nets looked great in the preseason, making headlines with his dazzling play on both ends of the floor. It's a fresh start for Simmons, who recently opened up about his recovery from a herniated disc that hampered him in the past two seasons.

In an interview with Esquire Australia, Simmons discussed the struggles he had to go through recovering from a back injury. He had difficulty doing things in his everyday life that affected how he played on the court. The injury caused him to miss 122 games in the past two years.

"I had a herniated disc and my right leg wasn't working," Simmons said. "This is what people don't know. I was struggling walking and little things like going upstairs. I had pain in my knee and in my back just sitting down in cars. The smallest things to me that seemed normal were such a struggle.

"You could tell in the way I was breathing too because every time I would go to do something I would just be compressed and trying to get ready to brace myself. So to be able to stand up right after this interview and go walk around is a blessing for me."

Ben Simmons shifted his entire focus on rehabilitation in the entire offseason. That caused him to miss the 2023 FIBA World Cup with Australia. Simmons shared with Esquire that he tried playing through the pain in the past two seasons, so he was so reluctant and indecisive out there.

However, the 27-year-old star finally feels like himself and cannot wait to show it to all the people who doubted him. He has high hopes for the Brooklyn Nets and expects them to shock some fans this upcoming season.

Ben Simmons looking good in first three preseason games

Ben Simmons has played in all three preseason games for the Brooklyn Nets so far. Simmons started at point guard in all three games and looked great in limited minutes. He had 10 points and three assists in his first preseason game against the LA Lakers.

Simmons followed it up with an all-around outing against Maccabi Ra'anana. He posted six points, six rebounds and nine assists. His best game came on Monday night against his former team, the Philadelphia 76ers.

The three-time All-Star finished with eight points, six rebounds and nine assists. He had to highlight plays in successive possessions. He made a behind-the-back pass to Spencer Dinwiddie, who made the 3-point shot. He then stole the ball in the next play and dunked it with ease on the fastbreak.

