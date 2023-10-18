"DAME TIME… TO LEARN CHINESE" - NBA fans troll Damian Lillard after he went scoreless in first half against Thunder

Damian Lillard had a stinker in the first half of his second preseason game for the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night against the OKC Thunder. Lillard was held scoreless in the first half, so NBA fans had no other choice but to troll him on social media.

The newest Bucks player went 0-for-6 from the field, including 0-for-3 from beyond the arc. The Thunder defense played like it was a playoff game, with Chet Holmgren even blocking one of Lillard's patented fadeaway jumpers.

One fan even joked that it's time for Dame to learn Chinese, one of the best members to use when a player struggles:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"DAME TIME… TO LEARN CHINESE."

Expand Tweet

The Milwaukee Bucks acquired Damian Lillard before training camp in hopes of winning another NBA championship. Lillard did have a terrible first half, but it's the preseason. Bucks fans should not be concerned at all and just enjoy the hilarious comments on social media.

This fan compared Lillard's performance to Payton Pritchard's time with Team USA Select this past summer:

"Damian Lillard doing his best Payton Pritchard impression against the Thunder."

Expand Tweet

One fan was surprised to see Lillard struggle in a preseason game:

"DAMN YALL SMELL THAT? DAMIAN LILLARD WTF IS THIS."

Expand Tweet

On the other hand, one fan had a crazy thought that could drive Bucks fans mad:

"It'd be funny if this happens to be the year Damian Lillard regresses horribly I'm all for it though."

Expand Tweet

Here are other hilarious reactions and memes to Dame's scoreless first half against the OKC Thunder:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Also Read: "It was like trying to hold on to the tail of a dragon" - Bob Myers reveals why he left Golden State and signed with ESPN

Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to win NBA championship with Damian Lillard

Fans and the media began talking about Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard as one of the best duos the NBA has ever seen. However, Antetokounmpo told Andscape to stop with the comparisons and wait for them to win an NBA championship.

"We haven't won anything," Antetokounmpo said. "There's going to be a lot of hype around us, but we haven't done anything. We haven't even played a game yet. … So, we can talk about it all day, but at the end of the day, our actions speak louder than words. But we have an opportunity to do something great, and that's exciting for me."

The Milwaukee Bucks will be one of the favorites to win the NBA championship this season. However, it would be a tough road to the title since there are several top teams with a great roster of superstars such as the Denver Nuggets, Boston Celtics, LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors.

Also Read: "Maybe it sounds stupid" - Nikola Jokic makes resounding claim around Jamal Murray's return from injury