"Maybe it sounds stupid" - Nikola Jokic makes resounding claim around Jamal Murray's return from injury

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets made a massive claim about Jamal Murray that could put fear in the hearts of other NBA teams. Jokic, Murray and the Nuggets are looking to win back-to-back championships after their historic postseason run last season.

Jokic told reporters recently that Murray is a much better player now after recovering from a torn ACL. He even thought that suffering the injury helped him become the player he is now.

"He's much better, not even close," Jokic said. "I think he's much better. "Mature, experienced, slow the games. I think just because of the injury slow him down, so he needed to read a little bit better. Maybe it sounds stupid, but the injury helped him."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The two-man game of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray in the playoffs was just simply devastating for opposing teams. Jokic was his dominant self, making the right plays all throughout their postseason run to the championship.

On the other hand, Murray got better as the playoffs reached the latter stages. He was phenomenal against the LA Lakers in the Western Conference finals and against the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals.

Murray was just in his first full season since returning from a torn ACL that caused him to miss the entire 2021-22 season. He averaged 20.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.0 steals per game in the regular season. However, he was much better in the playoffs putting up 26.1 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 7.1 apg and 1.5 spg.

Also Read: "It had to be the GOAT" - Shaquille O'Neal welcomes LSU superstar Angel Reese to Reebok family on NIL deal

Nikola Jokic to play in the 2024 Paris Olympics

Nikola Jokic of Serbia (Photo: FIBA.com)

Serbia finished second in the 2023 FIBA World Cup this past summer despite the absence of Nikola Jokic. The Denver Nuggets superstar missed the tournament to rest up following a tiring run to the NBA championship last season.

With Team USA looking to beef up their squad for the 2024 Paris Olympics, "The Joker" will bolster the Serbian national team next year. The country's president of the Olympic committee told AS.com that Jokic will suit up for Serbia against the best players in the world.

"By the way, I already announced that in Paris, they will be all, Jokic included," Bozidar Maljkovic said. "The Paris Games will be a party, and I am confident that Serbian sport will have a large participation."

In addition to Nikola Jokic, other Serbian stars who missed the 2023 FIBA World Cup include Vasilije Micic and Nikola Kalinic. Micic is a former EuroLeague MVP and will make his NBA debut for the OKC Thunder this season. Meanwhile, Kalinic was a EuroLeague champion for Fenerbahce in 2017.

Also Read: Sexual assault suspect Josh Jackson was once accused of getting infant high on marijuana