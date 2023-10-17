Sexual assault suspect Josh Jackson was once accused of getting infant high on marijuana

Former NBA player Josh Jackson made headlines in the last 24 hours after being accused of sexual assault. It was not Jackson's first legal trouble, s he has been involved in a few others over the years. One particular case was getting an infant high on marijuana in 2019.

According to Lauren Castle of The Arizona Republic, the mother of Jackson's daughter, Lorena Villela, accused him of smoking weed in front of her. The two share joint custody, with the mother recognizing the smell of marijuana on her daughter after picking her up from Jackson.

The case happened in 2019 when Jackson was with the Phoenix Suns, and the NBA was still prohibiting the use of weed. Recreational use of the substance was illegal in the state of Arizona at the time but was legalized a year later. The league, now, has stopped testing players for marijuana.

Josh Jackson and Lorena Villela seemed to have settled their family court affair. Villela posted images of her and their daughter together watching Jackson play for several teams like the Detroit Pistons and Memphis Grizzlies. Jackson was in Memphis for one season and the Pistons for one and a half.

Josh Jackson's sexual assault case

Josh Jackson at the University of Kansas

Josh Jackson is facing a lawsuit from a woman who accused him of assault, battery and orchestrating a robbery, as first reported by The Kansas City Star. Jackson, who played college basketball at Kansas, reportedly met the woman at the New York party last year held by Andre Drummond.

The woman allegedly went with a friend to try and get to know Drummond. However, they ended up meeting Jackson after she had lost her phone. The former Jayhawks player then invited her to his hotel room, but she fell asleep, as she was drunk and tired.

That's when Jackson allegedly raped her, and she passed out due to the assault and trauma. She then ran out of his hotel room to buy a morning-after pill. She also went home when she received threatening messages allegedly from Jackson's camp.

A few hours later, a couple of women robbed her at gunpoint inside her own apartment.

She filed a police report against Jackson, as well as the robbery suspects, who were likely sisters. She's hoping to get justice for the alleged assault, battery and robbery.

Meanwhile, Jackson's camp has denied the allegations and said that they're willing to fight her in court to prove the player's innocence.

"She maintains a provocative and sexualized social media presence, while seeking relationships with professional athletes and others," Jackson's lawyer wrote in a statement.

"Sadly, for too long in our nation’s history, black men have faced the horrific consequences of defending themselves against false allegations of sexual misconduct."

