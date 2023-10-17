"It had to be the GOAT" - Shaquille O'Neal welcomes LSU superstar Angel Reese to Reebok family on NIL deal

Just a few days after being named Reebok's president of basketball, Shaquille O'Neal announced the latest member of the brand's company – LSU's Angel Reese. The reigning Most Outstanding Player has reportedly signed a multi-year NIL deal with Reebok.

In a post on Boardroom's Instagram account, O'Neal welcomed Reese to the Reebok family. The LA Lakers legend even went on to call the 21-year-old forward the greatest of all time.

"For my first appointment in this role, it had to be the GOAT," Shaq said.

Angel Reese will join her fellow LSU legend Shaquille O'Neal, former NBA MVP Allen Iverson and current NFL quarterback Justin Fields in Reebok's attempt to get back into the basketball market again.

Reese is coming off a really great year with the Tigers, helping them win the 2023 NCAA championship. It was Reese's first year with LSU since she spent the first two years of her collegiate career with Maryland. She averaged 23.0 points, 15.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks in 36 games.

"I am honored to be working closely with one of my longtime mentors, Shaq, along with a brand that I have admired since I was just a little kid," Reese said in an official statement. "It means the world to me that they trust in me to extend their legacy to a new generation. Together, I think we have a great opportunity to do things differently, to inspire people to explore and express themselves unapologetically, and to show them how to look and feel good while doing it."

Shaquille O'Neal returns to Reebok after 25 years

Shaquille O'Neal returning to Reebok as president of basketball. (Photos: Reebok)

Shaquille O'Neal was the first NBA superstar to join Reebok in the early 1990s. His signature shoes like "Shaq Attaq" and "Shaqnosis" were some of the best pairs to cop back then and even now for collectors. He left in 1998 after deciding to launch his own shoe brand to help poor families afford athletic sneakers.

25 years after leaving the company, Shaq is back with Reebok as their president of basketball. His partnership with Authentic Brands Group, who bought Reebok from Adidas last year, was the main reason why he decided to help the brand become relevant in the sport again.

"A big part of my role will be leveraging my network to build bridges, connect the brand with players and help those players develop through their partnership with Reebok," O'Neal said.

