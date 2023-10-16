"That's a cowardly move": Jason Whitlock responds to Stephen A. Smith calling him a 'fat no-good bast*rd'

Stephen A. Smith made headlines late last week after responding to Marcellus Wiley, as well as ranting about former ESPN colleague Jason Whitlock. Smith didn't mention Whitlock by his name, but many assumed that it was the controversial analyst.

In the latest episode of "Fearless with Jason Whitlock," Whitlock responded to Smith, who called him a "fat no-good bast*rd" on his podcast. The two used to work together at ESPN, but Whitlock's views have often been criticized by fellow analysts and many athletes.

Whitlock explained that Smith threw shade at him to divert the attention of people. Smith has been criticized online for what he did to Max Kellerman and fans loved Wiley's take on the situation. Whitlock called the diversion by Smith as a "cowardly move."

"That's a cowardly move," Whitlock said. "That's a move of a person who doesn't want to engage in this fight with Marcellus and Max Kellerman. 'Go fight Jason Whitlock, everybody. Leave me alone.'"

Jason Whitlock added that he has no problem with Stephen A. Smith calling him "fat no-good bast*rd" and "seed of the devil." Whitlock won't stop being critical of Smith and other media people who make a lot of money doing the same thing to athletes.

"Seed of the devil, really? Come on now," Whitlock said. "I'm the seed of the devil because I criticize you and other people in the media who make a living criticizing other people and other athletes? You can't take it? Silly. That's unhealthy.

"I say that just like when you call me fat bastard. What you're basically saying is 'Jason, you're overweight and that is unhealthy.' I've got no problem with it."

What did Stephen A. Smith say about Jason Whitlock?

In an episode of "The Stephen A. Smith Show" on YouTube, Stephen A. Smith had nothing but love for Marcellus Wiley, who was criticizing him for trying to ruin Max Kellerman's good credentials.

After commenting on Wiley, Smith made his feelings known about Jason Whitlock and went on a fiery rant about his former ESPN colleague.

"There's one particular person who will remain nameless, and I will not deny it," Smith said. "I think he's a fat no-good bast*rd, who I despise to the core. ... They ain't fat bast*rd, who are the seeds of the devil wishing nothing but black folks harm, but I'll leave that for another day when the time is right."

