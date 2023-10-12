"I wish I had a friend like you": Stephen A. Smith stuns world after praising Marcellus Wiley, who called him a hypocrite

Stephen A. Smith finally responded to Marcellus Wiley, who called him a hypocrite a few weeks ago for his controversial statements regarding Max Kellerman. Smith had nothing but praise for Wiley, a former NFL player and current host of the "More To It" podcast.

On the recent episode of "The Stephen A. Smith Show," the eccentric ESPN analyst addressed Wiley's comments. He understands why the former ESPN and FS1 analyst defender Kellerman and wishes that he had a friend like him.

"Guess what Marcellus Wiley, I wish I had a friend like you," Smith said. "Actually, I'm lying because I already have friends like you. I got a bunch of friends who will come to my aid. ... I've always had love for Marcellus Wiley. There was never ever ever a single day when that brother was not kind to me.

"That he was not respectful to me. That he was not decent to me. Just because I disagree with what he said, doesn't mean I'm going to clap back at him and offend him. I got mad love for all my collegeaus."

Stephen A. Smith did not want to address Max Kellerman by name due to other publications possibly spinning anything he says about his former ESPN partner. Smith was still disappointed at some of the things Marcellus Wiley said, but affirms his love for him.

The only one who didn't get love from Smith was Jason Whitlock, who also didn't get mentioned by his name. Smith absolutely dislikes Whitlock, but clarified that he doesn't wish him any harm.

But regarding Wiley's comments, it was about him defending Kellerman from Stephen A. Smith's remarks. Wiley was not happy that Smith had to put Kellerman down, while showing support for Shannon Sharpe, who underwent a similar situation to Kellerman.

"It's hypocritical of Stephen A. to be sensitive to Shannon, and Shannon getting pushed out of FS1, and all that happened there, and not Max, when you did the same thing to Max," Wiley said.

Stephen A. Smith's pick to win the Rookie of the Year

In a recent episode of "First Take," the ESPN crew discussed who would win the 2024 NBA Rookie of the Year between Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren. Stephen A. Smith went on a different route and touted Scoot Henderson as this season's ROY.

"The brother got an NBA body," Smith said. "He is in attack mode. He is aggressive. … I think him succeeding Dame (Lillard) in Portland and having the reins handed to him more so than Victor Wembanyama, more so than Chet Holmgren, I'm looking at Scoot Henderson to win Rookie of the Year."

