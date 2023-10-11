"We're born with this" - Adele's 'husband' Rich Paul gives advice to fellow Cleveland native Travis Kelce amid Taylor Swift media frenzy

Rich Paul, who was recently called "husband" by his girlfriend Adele, briefly discussed the media frenzy around fellow Cleveland native Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. Paul has been making the rounds on several networks to promote his memoir titled "Lucky Me: A Memoir of Changing the Odds."

The Klutch Sports CEO was on Fox Sports' "First Things First" to discuss his memoir and his relationship with LeBron James. While the majority of his appearance was about player empowerment, Nick Wright can't help but ask about his thoughts on the Kelce-Swift relationship.

"Well, here's the thing," Paul said. "Travis Kelce is from Cleveland. I don't have to give him any advice. We're born with this, so he know what to do."

To put things into perspective, Rich Paul and Travis Kelce are dating two of the greatest singers of their generation in Adele and Taylor Swift, respectively. If anyone can give Kelce advice about dating someone more famous than him, Paul would be a perfect mentor.

It should also be noted that Paul and Kelce are both from Cleveland, Ohio. Paul was born and raised in the Glenville neighborhood in East Cleveland, while Kelce grew up in Cleveland Heights. So whatever Paul meant about they were born with this, it's between him and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

The 41-year-old agent has been in a relationship with Adele since 2021. There were even rumors that the two secretly tied the knot when the English singer called him her "husband" in a Las Vegas show. Paul chose to remain private about the status of their relationship in an appearance on CBS Mornings, but shared that they are in a good place.

Rich Paul opens up about selling drugs when he was a teen

Rich Paul of Klutch Sports

In a recent interview on "60 Minutes," Rich Paul opened up about selling drugs when he was a teen right after his father's death. Paul was not proud of his past, but it helped him shape the man he is now.

"The absence of my dad allowed me to—to take that step, because I woulda never done that had he been around," Paul said. "I had too much respect for him. And it's not somethin' that I would sit here and– and glorify."

Paul managed to turn his life around to become one of the most powerful sports agents in the world. It helped that he met LeBron James by chance in 2001, but their partnership has brought so much success to each other.

