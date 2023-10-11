"There will be 5 long rebounds" - NBA fans roast Darvin Ham's plan to let Anthony Davis shoot 6 threes per game

LA Lakers head coach Darvin Ham would love Anthony Davis to increase his attempts from beyond the arc this upcoming season. However, NBA fans found Ham's plan hilarious and they began roasting him and Anthony Davis on social media.

In an interview with ESPN's Dave McMenamin after Tuesday's practice, Ham explained why he wants Davis to take more 3-point shots. AD worked on his shooting this offseason and him spreading the floor would help the Lakers' offense.

"I want him, if he can, I know he won't do it, but maybe he'll shock me," Ham said. But I've requested to see six 3-point attempts a game. Three per half, at least. I wouldn't put that on him if I didn't think he was capable."

It seems like a serious plan for the LA Lakers this season since the last time Anthony Davis was hitting 3-point shots, they won the NBA championship. However, fans began trolling Ham's plan of making Davis an aggressive shooter from beyond the arc.

One fan said:

"Well, there will be 5 long rebounds, min."

This fan is not feeling optimistic about the plan:

"Seems like a good way to have a bad offense."

Another fan was so shocked that he wants Darvin Ham fired already:

"Fire this man immediately @JeanieBuss."

One fan has no problem with Davis shooting a lot of threes because Ham will prevent him from shooting more if he struggles:

"He gonna change his mind when AD is shooting 27% from three on that many shots lol."

One fan claimed that the Lakers are setting up Ham and Davis as scapegoats already:

"Perfect scapegoat setup by Hydra."

Here are other reactions and memes to Anthony Davis possibly attempting at least six 3-point shots per game:

Anthony Davis looked good in first two preseason games

Anthony Davis against the Golden State Warriors

Anthony Davis has played in the LA Lakers' first two preseason games against the Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets. Davis had 15 points and five rebounds in 12 minutes of action the Lakers' 125-108 loss to the Warriors on Saturday. He shot 6-for-11 from the field, including 2-for-3 from beyond the arc.

Davis followed it up with 13 points, seven rebounds and three blocks in their 129-126 win against the Nets on Monday night in Las Vegas. He was more efficient shooting the ball, going 4-for-6 from the field, but was just 1-for-3 from the 3-point area.

If the LA Lakers want to have a successful season that ends in a championship, Davis will need to have a healthy and amazing campaign. The Lakers improved their depth this offseason, but a healthy Davis is better than any other player on the roster.

