"The headbutt is an unstoppable move fasho": Chet Holmgren vehemently disagrees with Victor Wembanyama's "unfair" move

Chet Holmgren had a great preseason game on Monday in a showdown against Victor Wembanyama. Holmgren had the better line, but Wembanyama got the highlight of the night when he bodied the OKC Thunder big man. However, the former No. 2 pick was not having any of it due to Wembanyama's illegal move.

Around four minutes into the game, Wembanyama had the ball near the elbow and was guarded by Holmgren. The San Antonio Spurs prospect put the dribble moves on his fellow big man, getting the foul call and making the basket. He added salt to the wound by flexing his arms with Holmgren on the ground.

The Gonzaga product responded to the viral video of the move on his official X account. He called out the headbutt by Wembanyama, making their future rivalry more interesting.

"The headbutt is an unstoppable move fasho," Holmgren wrote.

It was a very entertaining first matchup between Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren. They are two of the best rookies heading into the season and both could be the future of the NBA. They are both lanky big men who should not have the skills they currently have.

Victor Wembanyama vs Chet Holmgren

Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren did not disappoint in their highly-anticipated matchup of the preseason. Holmgren and the OKC Thunder squeezed out a 122-121 win over Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. It was a very entertaining game, with the Thunder coming back from a double-digit deficit to get the victory.

Wembanyama finished the game with 20 points, five rebounds and two blocks in just 19 minutes. He shot 8-for-13 from the field, 2-for-5 from beyond the arc and 2-for-3 from the free throw line. It's the first game of the preseason, so it was expected that players won't play full minutes.

Meanwhile, Holmgren was equally impressive with 21 points, nine rebounds and one block. He went 7-for-10 from the field, 2-for-2 from the 3-point area and 5-for-7 from the charity stripe.

The San Antonio Spurs and OKC Thunder are in the same division, which means fans will get to see Wembanyama vs. Holgrem four times this season barring any injuries. They are not just the future of their respective franchises, but also the entire NBA.

