"Ez ROTY": Victor Wembanyama's duel with Chet Holmgren has fans revved up for upcoming battles

The NBA got a glimpse into the future on Monday when Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holgrem battled it out in a preseason game. The OKC Thunder pulled off the 122-121 win over the San Antonio Spurs. Nevertheless, fans were very excited about what they saw from Wembanyama and Holgrem.

Wembanyama played just 19 minutes, but put up 20 points, five rebounds and two blocks. He went 8-for-13 from the field, including 2-for-5 from beyond the arc, and 2-for-3 from the free throw line. He was impressive in his preseason debut and even got by Holmgren in one play.

On the other hand, the Thunder prospect had a better line with 21 points, nine rebounds and one block. He was 7-for-10 from the field, perfect 2-for-2 from the 3-point area and 5-for-7 from the charity stripe.

Fans on social media were quick to react to the duel between Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren. Some fans liked what they saw from the San Antonio Spurs rookie, while others preferred Holmgren's game.

This fan even claimed that Wembanyama will be named 2024 NBA Rookie of the Year:

"Ez ROTY"

One fan, who might not be serious, went further with his Wembanyama assessment:

"I've seen enough he's better than Giannis."

This fan prefers Chet Holmgren:

"Chet ROY."

One fan praised both players, which should be the norm for fans, considering Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren are the future of the league:

"They well both be great and I'm looking forward to seeing more of this match up!"

Here are other reactions to Victor and Chet's showdown in the preseason:

Victor Wembanyama the favorite to win Rookie of the Year

Victor Wembanyama at the 2023 Media Day Spurs Basketball

Victor Wembanyama is the most hyped NBA prospect since LeBron James. Wembanyama was drafted No. 1 by the San Antonio Spurs, which was a no-brainer selection. He's also the favorite to win the NBA Rookie of the Year.

Scoot Henderson of the Portland Trail Blazers comes in second since he'll have the reins following Damian Lillard's trade. Chet Holmgren, who remains eligible to win the award after missing all of last season, is at No. 3 followed by Brandon Miller of the Charlotte Hornets.

Amen Thompson of the Houston Rockets rounds out the top five, with Jarace Walker, Ausar Thompson, Cam Whitemore, Anthony Black and Taylor Hendricks as the next five.

