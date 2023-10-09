"I was so nervous he’d step on the ball": Zion Williamson's powerful dunk divides NBA fans into frenzy and concern

Zion Williamson showed off his insane hops during the New Orleans Pelicans' open practice on Sunday. Williamson threw down a Slam Dunk Contest-worthy jam that had NBA fans going crazy on social media. However, there were fans who were also concerned he might get injured before the start of the season.

The Pelicans held an open practice on Sunday for their fans and all the players attended the event, including Williamson. The 23-year-old bulky forward, who played just 29 games last season, is back at full strength and gave the fans in attendance something to cheer.

In the video below, Zion hit a superb windmill dunk to delight the crowd. It was a powerful slam that created a loud bang at the rim, which was shaking afterward. There's no denying that Williamson remains one of the strongest players in the league.

Zion Williamson's windmill slam quickly went viral on social media. Some fans started celebrating after seeing Williamson finally healthy, while others felt anxious due to his injury history.

One fan wrote:

"I was so nervous he’d step on the ball and ruin the ankle."

This fan was also afraid that Williamson could have injured himself during the dunk:

"I get scared when I see him doing this, I just want him to heave a healthy season."

One fan is dreaming of the first healthy season of Zion's career:

"As a fan of basketball in general I really hope he stays healthy."

However, not all fans are optimistic about Zion Williamson this season. Here's the rest of the divided reaction from social media:

Zion Williamson surrounding himself with the right people this offseason

Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans (Photo: NBA.com)

Zion Williamson had a couple of problems in the offseason. He had to recover from another injury that limited him to just 29 games last season and adult film star Moriah Mills harassed him on social media. He also announced that he would become a father, which was overshadowed by Mills' rants that lasted for months.

In an appearance on "Gil's Arena" podcast, the New Orleans Pelicans superstar opened up about his tumultuous summer and shared that he began surrounding himself with the right team. They were put in place to keep him in line, especially in his diet and conditioning.

"I'm at that point now, because of certain things, I'm putting back the wisdom around me," Williamson said. "I don't want to say older because they get defensive, but I'm putting people around me with wisdom. Put me on game to certain things. And just go from there."

