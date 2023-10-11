Watch: Drake flexes first images of super expensive 'Crown Jewel of Toronto' repping Raptors, Blue Jays and Maple Leafs

Drake has a new expensive bling to add to his growing collection, introducing the "Crown Jewel of Toronto" chain repping the city's sports teams. The Grammy Award-winning rapper is from Toronto and is known for his love for the Raptors, Blue Jays and Maple Leafs.

The "For All The Dogs" artist recently shared the image of the jewelry on his Instagram stories. It was made by renowned celebrity jeweler Alex Moss of AMNY. The chain features the three major Toronto teams, as well as the city's CN Tower.

Drake's Instagram story.

Alex Moss shared a more detailed video of the "Crown Jewel of Toronto" on his Instagram account. Moss is a jeweler from New York City and is popular among celebrities. Some of his clients aside from Drake include Tyler the Creator, A$AP Rocky, Justin Bieber, Jordan Clarkson and Ken Carson.

The "Crown Jewel of Toronto" has a lot of ice and features the Toronto Raptors, Toronto Blue Jays and Toronto Maple Leafs. The Raptors and Blue Jays wrap around the CN Tower, with the Maple Leafs logo hanging on the other side of the chain.

The 36-year-old rapper is quiet about the price of the chain, but it would have cost him a fortune. However, that's not an issue since the Toronto native has an estimated net worth of $250 million.

In addition to the "Crown Jewel of Toronto," some of Champagne Papi's jewelry made by Alex Moss includes "Previous Engagements," "Godfather Ring," "Tennis Set" and "Lucky #11 Ring."

Drake taking a break from music

Drizzy recently announced that he will be taking a break from music to deal with his health issues. He's been dealing with stomach problems for years and he'll allow his body to recover.

"I've been having the craziest problems for years with my stomach, I'm just saying what it is," Drake said on SiriusXM’s Sound 42. "I got some other things I need to do for some other people that I made promises to but I probably won’t make music for a little bit ... so I'ma lock the door on the studio for a little bit. I don’t even know what a little bit is, maybe a year or so, maybe a little longer."

His fans are going to be upset and sad about the news, but at least they can still see him courtside at Toronto Raptors games. Drake has been a staple on the sidelines for many NBA games and has been friends with many of the players.

