"He did the Dwight Howard thing": Fans react to Shaquille O'Neal's automated door gimmick with huge ring

Fans are comparing Shaquille O'Neal to Dwight Howard following one of his recent reels on Instagram. O'Neal and Howard have a lot of history and their beef started with the use of the "Superman" nickname way back. It has become petty at this point, but remains one of the most entertaining feuds around.

In a recent post on Instagram, O'Neal showed off a huge ring that looked like a diamond-encrusted bird. He used it to open a penthouse door, with the ring acting as a key and sensor. The room inside was huge because it made Shaq look normal.

It should also be noted that the video's audio contains part of former soccer superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic's speech about winning. The LA Lakers legend captioned the video with:

"Win Win Win."

Shaquille O'Neal is surely winning at life, with his budding business portfolio. He has an estimated net worth of $400 million and he's recently expanding his Big Chicken Restaurant food chain in Texas.

Fans on Instagram reacted to Shaq's recent reel and one of them noticed how the ring had similar features to Dwight Howard's championship ring.

"He did the Dwight Howard thing," the fan commented.

For a little context, Howard won a title with the LA Lakers in 2020, with his ring having the feature to start his customized purple and gold Rolls Royce. Here's the video of the ring starting the luxury car:

Here's the rest of the reaction to Shaquille O'Neal's recent Instagram reel:

Shaquille O'Neal entering politics?

It's been a while since a prominent athlete entered politics in the United States. It's even rarer for an NBA player to dip their toes in serving the people. Two-time NBA champion with the New York Knicks Bill Bradley served as a US senator from 1979 to 1997.

Shaquille O'Neal could be heading the same way after posting an image of himself wearing a campaign shirt. O'Neal asked his followers if they were willing to vote for him as president in next year's election.

It was obvious that Shaquille O'Neal was just kidding about running for president, but fans could not get enough of the post. Some fans even suggested Charles Barkley as his vice president.

