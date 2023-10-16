"We can beat a lot of teams": D'Angelo Russell feels optimistic about LA Lakers season following their run to West Finals last season

D'Angelo Russell of the LA Lakers is feeling optimistic about their upcoming season. Russell expects the team to be much better following their run to the Western Conference finals in the postseason. He will remain as the Lakers' starting point guard despite his struggles against the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs.

In a news conference after the Lakers' preseason loss over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, Russell was asked about the team's continuity. General manager Rob Pelinka did a masterful job in improving their roster and keeping the core intact.

"I mean a lot of the organizations, that's their foundation," Russell said. "They keep guys there, they bring guys in for multiple years and let that grow and build. We just seen it in Denver, so for us to have that with the talent that we have, I think we can beat a lot of teams, and we can win a lot of games. That's the route Rob took this summer and don't wanna let him down."

The LA Lakers have been pretty busy this preseason with five games already with less than two weeks before the start of the season. D'Angelo Russell has played in all five games, averaging 14.6 points, 1.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.2 steals.

Russell is also shooting 60.9% from the field, 55.6% from beyond the arc and 70.0% from the free throw line. He looks locked in for the Lakers, which is great news considering his struggles in the Western Conference finals against the Denver Nuggets.

Rob Pelinka's offseason moves for the LA Lakers

The LA Lakers needed some improvements despite reaching the Western Conference finals. The Lakers are coming off a surprise campaign that started poorly before a bunch of trade deadline deals made them a much better team to end the regular season.

Rob Pelinka did a wonderful job securing Anthony Davis, D'Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves with new contracts. Pelinka also brought role players such as Gabe Vincent, Taurean Prince, Christian Wood, Jaxson Hayes and Cam Reddish.

LeBron James, on the other hand, is more than ready for his 21st NBA season. James remains one of the best players in the league despite being the NBA's oldest player this upcoming campaign. He will have to stay relatively healthy if the Lakers want to secure a top position in the West.

Davis also has to assert himself as the team's best player. In order for him to do that, he also needs to stay healthy. Durability has always been his issue and it could always ruin the Lakers' season.

