Dillon Brooks in custody battle with his baby mama ahead of 2023-24 NBA season, will likely pay for child support

Dillon Brooks will have his hands full on and off the court heading into the 2023-24 NBA season. Brooks has a chance to prove himself with the Houston Rockets after signing an $86 million contract this offseason. He will also have a custody battle with his baby mama for the custody of their second daughter.

According to official documents obtained by The Blast, Brooks' ex-girlfriend Heather Andrews filed to have the sole custody of their second daughter, Luna Brooks, as well as demands for child support. The Rockets forward countered by filing a joint custody claim.

Either way, Dillon will have to fork out a hefty amount of child support. It's unclear if the former couple also share joint custody of their first daughter, Mila Brooks, who was born in 2019. Dillon and Andrews also had a custody battle for Mila back in 2021, as per court documents from the Tennesse Bar Association.

The Blast also reported that Dillon Brooks' new daughter is eligible to get access to his insurance provided by the NBA. It also seems like Heather Andrews and her two daughters currently live in California.

The relationship between Brooks and Andrews has been messy, with wild claims from her side. The then-Memphis Grizzlies forward was even linked with trans OnlyFans model Big Bambina.

Despite the current situation they have had in the past couple of years, Andrews sent Brooks a loving message on Father's Day back in June.

"Dillon, Thank you for everything you do for the kids and I," Andrews wrote. "I can’t wait to bring our daughter into this world together. Happy Father's Day. I'll always love you."

Dillon Brooks' preseason started with an ejection

Dillon Brooks was called for a flagrant foul in his Houston Rockets debut.

Dillon Brooks started his Houston Rockets career in the only way he can. Several minutes into the first quarter, Brooks was called for a flagrant foul penalty two, which meant he was thrown out of the game. He was navigating a screen when he hit Daniel Theis below the belt in front of an official.

The NBA hit him with a $25,000 fine that won't hurt his pocket at all since he signed a four-year, $86 million contract with the Rockets this offseason. Brooks is expected to play a major role for Houston in this upcoming campaign. He will also likely need to mellow down with his antics since the referees are keeping a closer eye on him due to his increasing reputation.

