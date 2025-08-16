“Whatever you was gon' pay hеr, you gotta double it”: Anthony Edwards’ ex Ayesha Howard posts cryptic message amid $500K legal saga

Anthony Edwards’ ex, Ayesha Howard, has posted a cryptic message seemingly directed at the NBA star amid their ongoing legal saga. Edwards and Howard have been involved in a legal battle over the custody of their daughter since October 2024.On Sunday, Us Weekly reported that Ayesha Howard had demanded $500,000 in compensation and a public apology from the Minnesota Timberwolves guard. On Friday, Howard shared a picture on her Instagram story, highlighting a lyric from Cardi B’s song, “Imaginary Players.&quot;The lyrics read:“Whatever you was gon’ pay her, you gotta double it.”Ayesha Howard’s Instagram storyIn light of Howard’s alleged $500,000 compensation demand, her Instagram post seemed to reference Edwards. The court awarded her full custody of their daughter in May, but the two have yet to reach a settlement.In documents filed on Wednesday, Edwards alleges that Howard refuses to sign the custody agreement until her demands are met.Anthony Edwards has yet to address the situation in public and remains focused on his basketball career.Ayesha Howard alleges Anthony Edwards has never seen their daughterSpeaking at a hearing in May, Ayesha Howard claimed that Anthony Edwards has never met their daughter since her birth in October. She said that the NBA star has made it clear that he wishes to stay away from the child.&quot;As far as child support goes, I mean, as far as child custody goes, Anthony does not want anything to do with my child. He has expressed that. He has shown that,&quot; Howard said.&quot;I haven’t seen him. [Aubri] hasn’t seen him, never. So, I mean, whether custody was honestly here or in Mars, I don’t think it would inconvenience him or matter at all.”Months later, they are yet to reach a custody agreement as their legal battle carries on.The Timberwolves guard will kick off the “Believe That” tour in Shanghai on August 21 and conclude in Beijing on August 28.