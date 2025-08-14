$180 million NBA legend joins Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry in growing massive sports business empire 

Chris Paul is about to enter his final season in the NBA, and at 40 years old, has earned $400 million in his time in the league, as per Spotrac. Paul is worth $180 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, and has taken a big step in continuing to build wealth for his post-playing days.

As reported by Forbes' Jabari Young on Thursday, the legendary point guard is launching 'The Chris Paul Collective,' an LLC that will focus on his many investments.

"On Thursday, Paul revealed a new entity, The Chris Paul Collective (TCPC), which will house his various companies, investments, and nonprofit organization, The Chris Paul Family Foundation," reported Young.

"The limited liability company will include Paul’s business verticals, including snack brand, Good Eat’n, and Los Angeles-based production company, Ohh Dip!!! Entertainment. TCPC will also house Paul’s minor equity stake in the most valuable franchise in the NWSL, Angel City FC, which Forbes values at $280 million," he added.

Notably, the future Hall of Famer is taking a page out of other athletes' books. As reported by Young, he's taking the same approach taken by Magic Johnson, LeBron James, Michael Jordan, and the late Junior Bridgeman, all billionaires.

He's also following the blueprint that Steph Curry laid with SC30 Inc. or Kevin Durant with 35 Ventures.

Paul has always been known for his cerebral approach to the game, and he's now taking that same mindset to his business endeavors.

Chris Paul is excited to be back with the Clippers

Despite his age, Chris Paul is coming off playing in all 82 games of a season for just the second time in his 20-year career. Now, he's headed back home to the LA Clippers for his final season in the league, and it was an easy decision to make.

"It was a no-brainer," Paul told ESPN. "If I'm really honest, I wanted to get back and play here by any means necessary."

Paul will now be reunited with his family, who stayed in Los Angeles after he was traded to the Houston Rockets eight years ago.

While he won't have the same featured role in his second stint with the Clippers, he's more than happy to help in any way he can:

"My role on this team is obviously different than it's been the past 20 years, being in the NBA, but showing up every day, if I can show some of the guys what it looks like every day to clock in and clock out, I'm excited for it."

Ring or no ring, Paul is a future first-ballot Hall of Famer and one of the most accomplished point guards of all time. Hopefully, he'll get another shot at the Larry O'Brien trophy in his final year in the league.

