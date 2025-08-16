"F**k George Floyd": Charleston White escalates beef with Stephen Jackson as Lil Yachty’s song reference sets off explosive tirade

Comedian Charleston White fired back at Stephen Jackson on Friday after the former NBA player criticized rapper Lil Yachty over his latest song. Jackson was upset about Yachty referencing his late friend George Floyd, but White stepped in to defend the rapper, further escalating the feud.White expressed his thoughts on the beef in a video clip, shared by a fan account on X (formerly Twitter). In the video, the comedian criticized Jackson and provided a straightforward response.&quot;I just want to tell Steven Jackson, I said f*ck George Floyd and his baby ni**a,&quot; White said. &quot;Bi*ch won't say nothing to me bi*ch a*s ni**a. George Floyd was a dope fiend. F*ck George Floyd. And I've been saying this since he died ni**a. Matter fact I'm re-releasing my album dissin George Floyd.Continuing his explosive tirade, White continued to lament Jackson.&quot;I hate you, Steven Jackson,&quot; White added. &quot;You're a p**sy anyway ni**a. You ain't never look for me. F*ck George Floyd. His f*cking ni**a mama, that's what his bi*ch a*s holler. For that white boy shoving knee him to death. I'm sorry he died of a fentanyl overdose.&quot;Stephen Jackson responds to Lil Yachty after his George Floyd lyricThis explosive rant towards Stephon Jackson stemmed from the former Spurs player responding to rapper Lil Yachty, whose latest track featured a lyric about George Floyd. Sampling the song on Plaqueboymax's stream, the lyric read:&quot;Put my knee up on her neck, I went George Floyd.&quot;Jackson took offense to the remark, as Floyd was a childhood friend. The former NBA player stood by Floyd’s grieving wife and daughter during the final rites in Minneapolis after his tragic death at the hands of police brutality.&quot;Lil Yachty, bro,&quot; Jackson said. &quot;You been wack, my n***a. But you think you saying George Floyd name, and trying to use his name in a bar, that's gonna make people like your wack-ass music, my n***a? That sh*t weak.” After sending a strong response to Yachty, Jackson quickly deleted the Instagram post, sharing another message stating that the artist had apologized to him, believing that the worst was behind them.