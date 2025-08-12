Anthony Edwards claims ex-GF Ayesha Howard demanded $500,000 and public apology from him amid custody dispute: Report

Anthony Edwards is making headlines because of his legal drama with ex-girlfriend Ayesha Howard. The Timberwolves star has been in a court battle with Howard since the birth of their daughter, Aubri Summers, in October 2024.In an exclusive report by Us Weekly on Monday, Anthony Edwards has alleged that the social media influencer asked him for $500,000 and a public apology before signing off on the sole custody papers.Amid the duo's legal battle, Howard was handed sole custody of the child, and Edwards had consented to it. However, she refused to sign the papers because of some stipulations she had a hard time agreeing to. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe stipulations in question mentioned that Howard was not allowed to post any pictures of her daughter, nor was she allowed to talk poorly of the Timberwolves star.In a motion filed on the Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, Edwards' legal representatives said that they had removed the stipulations that Howard had issues with. They accused the social media influencer of adding her own demands.Howard has reportedly asked Edwards to issue a public apology across social media platforms. The Timberwolves star has alleged her ex wants this apology as a way to &quot;affirm her integrity&quot; as a mother to their daughter. He said that until her demands her fulfilled, she is unwilling to sign the full custody papers.The social media influencer clarified that she was seeking the amount as compensation for the financial and reputational loss she had to bear due to the prolonged legal battle with the Timberwolves star.Anthony Edwards' Ex Ayesha Howard reveals the Timberwolves star has never met his infant daughterAnthony Edwards' ex Ayesha Howard had revealed that the Timberwolves star had not met his infant daughter. Us Weekly broke the news in an exclusive piece on Jul. 3.Howard made the revelation during a court hearing on May 19. She made her statement after Edwards' legal team pleaded for the custody decision to be handled in Georgia.&quot;Anthony does not want anything to do with my child. He has expressed that. He has shown that. I haven’t seen him. [Aubri] hasn’t seen him... never. So, I mean, whether custody was honestly here or on Mars, I don’t think it would inconvenience him or matter at all.&quot;Edwards then agreed to the demands and handed Howard sole custody of their daughter.