"I don't want him, period" - Anthony Edwards' ex Ayesha Howard makes cryptic post amid child support battle

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards’ ex-partner, Ayesha Howard, has dropped some cryptic messages on her Instagram story. Edwards and Howard have had a fallout over the custody of their child, Aubri Summers Howard.

The 23-year-old has filed a paternity suit and is ready to pay child support to Howard, but doesn’t want actual custody of the child.

Ever since this news broke out, Howard has leaked several texts between her and Edwards, who now seems to have sent him a message through her Instagram. Ayesha first posted lyrics from Jay-Z’s song, 'Dig A Hole.' She threw special attention to the lines:

“I keep my enemies close, I give ‘em enough rope, they put themselves in the air, I just kick away the chair.”

This was followed by a paragraph from the Bible, which reads:

“Do not be deceived, God is not mocked; for whatever a man sows, that he will also reap.”

Below this message, Howard wrote:

“Like I said before he will have to answer to a higher power.”

For those who don’t know, Howard released an alleged conversation with Edwards recently. In one of those texts, she can be seen telling the 23-year-old that he will have to answer to a higher power.

Finally, Howard had a message of her own at the end:

“And I don’t want him period! I only deal with real ones I’m just not bitter about it.”

Check out Howard’s Instagram stories below:

Ayesha Howard's stories on Instagram

"I don't attract the caliber of men that you date": Ayesha Howard claps back at haters over Rihanna's delivery room photos with kids

Grammy-winning artist Rihanna recently shared some pictures from her time in the delivery room on Instagram. Howard left a comment under the post stating:

“Best feeling in the world.”

However, the fans were quick to notice Howard’s comment and called her out:

"She didn’t have them because she genuinely wanted them, they were financial gain,” wrote one fan.

Howard was quick to clap back at her haters in Rihanna’s comment section:

“Do blame me because I don’t attract the caliber of men that you date. It’s not my fault!”

Check out Ayesha's interaction with her haters below:

Ayesha Howard claps back at haters on Instagram

Howard, who is relatively lesser known than Anthony Edwards, will likely have to continue dealing with haters while her legal battle with the NBA star continues. It'll be interesting to see how things play out for Ayesha Howard, Anthony Edwards, and their daughter, Aubri Summers Howard.

