Anthony Edwards' alleged texts to Ayesha Howard come to the fore amid paternity battle: Report

Social media influencer Ayesha Howard reportedly shared alleged texts with Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards last year. Edwards is the rumored father of Howard's daughter Aubri' Summers born in late October 2024.

According to In Touch, Howard has released alleged messages from Edwards just a few months after the NBA star filed a paternity test in early October. The texts revealed an alleged conversation between her and the 23-year-old player.

One of the reported texts from February 2024 showed Edwards' reply about Howard getting an abortion. There were also texts the following month, with the two parties going back and forth about the basketball star's involvement with his alleged child.

Page Six first reported on Oct. 10 that Anthony Edwards and his representatives filed a petition to have a paternity test on Ayesha Howard's daughter. Howard has a son with rapper Lil Baby named Jason, who is around nine years old.

On the other hand, Edwards has one confirmed daughter named Aislynn with girlfriend Jeanine Robel, whose real name is reportedly Shannon Jackson. She also has a son named Krue with rapper Chief Keef.

Edwards allegedly has two other kids with two different women, as per Page Six. He's the alleged father of Daja Carlyle's daughter Aris and Ally D's son Amir, who were both a year old in late 2024.

The Timberwolves superstar has not spoken publicly about his alleged children with Howard, Daja and Ally D. He has only acknowledged Aislynn, who was born in March 2024. He even left a game at halftime to be with Robel for the birth of their daughter.

Anthony Edwards once apologized publicly for leaked texts about abortion

Back in December 2023, Anthony Edwards was involved in a similar situation when Instagram model Paige Jordae leaked texts between them. Jordae alleged that Edwards got her pregnant and the Timberwolves superstar wired her $100,000 to get an abortion.

After the blowback from the leaked messages, Edwards released a public apology on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"I made comments in the heat of a moment that are not me, and that are not aligned with what I believe and who I want to be as a man," Edwards wrote. "All women should be supported and empowered to make their own decisions about their bodies and what is best for them. I am handling my personal matters privately and will not be commenting on them any further at this time."

