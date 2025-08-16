Luka Doncic continues EuroBasket magic with lightning-quick 15 points in first quarter

Luka Doncic and his Slovenian team faced Kristaps Porziņģis's Latvia in another exhibition game on Friday of the FIBA EuroBasket 2025. After the first quarter, it would be safe to say that the NBA has gotten an early warning to showcase its masterclass.

Ad

The Slovenian star scored 15 points in the first quarter, playing just 9 minutes. At one point, it seemed like the LA Lakers star was toying with his opponents, casually draining a half-court 3-point shot. In the first minute alone, Doncic had made two 3-pointers.

After the conclusion of the first quarter, Luka Doncic had 15 points, 3 assists and 2 rebounds.

Trending

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More