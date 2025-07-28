"Just visually, I would say my whole body looks better": Luka Doncic shares true feelings on revamped conditioning for second Lakers' season 

LA Lakers superstar Luka Doncic's offseason transformation is unlike previous years with many believing he is looking as fit as he did during his rookie year. In an interview with Men's Health, Doncic admitted that his transformation is indeed drastic.

Ad

Here's what he said:

"Just visually, I would say my whole body looks better."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After years of criticism on his conditioning and physique, which ultimately also led to his forced departure from the Mavericks, Doncic is motivated to turn the page.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Doncic has committed to a strict diet. According to Men's Health, he's on a gluten-free, low-sugar diet, including 250 grams of protein consumption and one almond-milk shake per day. Previously, Doncic was known to take time off during the offseason.

Ad

Trending

Even when active, he's never been this committed to his fitness. However, one of the most brutal playoff losses of his career, right after he was shown the door in Dallas, altered his perspective.

"Obviously, I'm very competitive. This summer was just a little bit different, you know. It kind of motivated me to be even better," Doncic told Men's Health.

He's also been heavily involved in helping the Lakers. Doncic was one of the key reasons why LA landed free agents like Deandre Ayton and Marcus Smart on the buyout market this summer

Ad

Luka Doncic wants to emulate Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant's offseason work ethic

Luka Doncic has expressed his desire to maintain his renewed commitment to fitness and conditioning following the tremendous results this summer. He's felt more rested and better with his body.

Doncic plans to continue relying on this regimen in the future. Doncic is willing to sacrifice what it takes, just as much as Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, who were renowned for their offseason work ethic.

Ad

"MJ and Kobe, you know, they really did a lot in their careers," Doncic told Men's Health. "They sacrificed a lot."

Doncic made it clear that he doesn't intend to stop here. He's inclined to improve and keep going to ensure he's at his best. He must do that as he inches closer to his prime at 26.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More