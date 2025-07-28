  • home icon
  • Basketball
  Luka Doncic
  "Just visually, I would say my whole body looks better": Luka Doncic shares true feelings on revamped conditioning for second Lakers' season 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Jul 28, 2025 13:26 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn
Luka Doncic shares true feelings on revamped conditioning for second Lakers' season

LA Lakers superstar Luka Doncic's offseason transformation is unlike previous years with many believing he is looking as fit as he did during his rookie year. In an interview with Men's Health, Doncic admitted that his transformation is indeed drastic.

Here's what he said:

"Just visually, I would say my whole body looks better."

After years of criticism on his conditioning and physique, which ultimately also led to his forced departure from the Mavericks, Doncic is motivated to turn the page.

Doncic has committed to a strict diet. According to Men's Health, he's on a gluten-free, low-sugar diet, including 250 grams of protein consumption and one almond-milk shake per day. Previously, Doncic was known to take time off during the offseason.

Even when active, he's never been this committed to his fitness. However, one of the most brutal playoff losses of his career, right after he was shown the door in Dallas, altered his perspective.

"Obviously, I'm very competitive. This summer was just a little bit different, you know. It kind of motivated me to be even better," Doncic told Men's Health.

He's also been heavily involved in helping the Lakers. Doncic was one of the key reasons why LA landed free agents like Deandre Ayton and Marcus Smart on the buyout market this summer

Luka Doncic wants to emulate Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant's offseason work ethic

Luka Doncic has expressed his desire to maintain his renewed commitment to fitness and conditioning following the tremendous results this summer. He's felt more rested and better with his body.

Doncic plans to continue relying on this regimen in the future. Doncic is willing to sacrifice what it takes, just as much as Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, who were renowned for their offseason work ethic.

"MJ and Kobe, you know, they really did a lot in their careers," Doncic told Men's Health. "They sacrificed a lot."

Doncic made it clear that he doesn't intend to stop here. He's inclined to improve and keep going to ensure he's at his best. He must do that as he inches closer to his prime at 26.

