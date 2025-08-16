  • home icon
  • "2 statues of him carrying Kobe’s bags?" - NBA fans explode over ex-Lakers champ’s alleged claim in wake of LeBron James' LA statue buzz

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Aug 16, 2025 23:37 GMT
An image of Derek Fisher and LeBron James
Fans react to an alleged Derek Fisher quote amist buzz surrounding a LeBron James statue in LA. Credit: Fisher/x, James/FB

The rich history of the LA Lakers franchise is filled with all-time basketball greats. A number of these legends have been honored with statues outside the Lakers' home venue of Crypto.com Arena, and for quite some time, there has been buzz about current Lakers superstar LeBron James getting an LA statue of his own.

Now, a quote attributed to former Lakers court general Derek Fisher is making the rounds. If this quote is to be believed, Fisher has supposedly made his own claim to be immortalized via sculpture.

"If LeBron gets a statue, I better get 2 of them," Fisher allegedly said.
Though this quote has made its rounds on the internet, there are no citations that confirm whether Fisher actually said this in an interview, a podcast, or a public event.

Still, fans have not shied away from posting their reactions to this alleged claim.

"2 statues of him carrying Kobe’s bags?" one fan tweeted.
Though several fans have been dismissive of Fisher's contributions to the purple and gold squad, he was the only Laker who played alongside Kobe Bryant in both the early 2000s three-peat and the back-to-back championship teams in 2009 and 2010. Fisher, however, has never been a focal point of the team like Bryant or James.

The discussion surrounding Fisher's alleged quote and James' potential statue will certainly not be the last time that the Laker nation fiercely debates which iconic face gets to be immortalized. In the meantime, the running list of LA statues consists of Bryant and his daughter Gianna, Shaquille O'Neal, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Jerry West, and Elgin Baylor.

Reports: Lakers star avoids serious injury after brief scare in EuroBasket exhibition game

Meanwhile, a current Lakers star has reportedly avoided a major injury during the NBA offseason.

According to multiple reports, Luka Doncic has sustained a right knee contusion after an incident in a EuroBasket exhibition game in which Gregor Hrovat, his teammate on the Slovenian national squad, fell on his knee.

Reportedly, Doncic's knee is not in any "serious" condition. This bodes well for his plans to compete for Slovenia in the 2025 EuroBasket, which tips off on August 27.

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Twitter icon

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

