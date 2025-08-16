"2 statues of him carrying Kobe’s bags?" - NBA fans explode over ex-Lakers champ’s alleged claim in wake of LeBron James' LA statue buzz

The rich history of the LA Lakers franchise is filled with all-time basketball greats. A number of these legends have been honored with statues outside the Lakers' home venue of Crypto.com Arena, and for quite some time, there has been buzz about current Lakers superstar LeBron James getting an LA statue of his own.Now, a quote attributed to former Lakers court general Derek Fisher is making the rounds. If this quote is to be believed, Fisher has supposedly made his own claim to be immortalized via sculpture.&quot;If LeBron gets a statue, I better get 2 of them,&quot; Fisher allegedly said.Though this quote has made its rounds on the internet, there are no citations that confirm whether Fisher actually said this in an interview, a podcast, or a public event.Still, fans have not shied away from posting their reactions to this alleged claim.&quot;2 statues of him carrying Kobe’s bags?&quot; one fan tweeted.Winstoncup Wolf @WinstoncupwolfLINK2 statues of him carrying Kobe’s bags?Mr Budget Bill @MrBudgetBillLINKWhat does he need two statues for?Ivan 🏁🏁 @imp3rdLINKBoy you better take a plaque 🤫 😂SendaRoniTV @sendaronitvLINKJealous Dereck Smhdrew scott @MiddleClassCEOLINKI don't think either of them deserve one. Derek Fisher was never anything more than a role player... and never even the #2 role. Lebron hasn't done sh*t for LA except win a tournament in Orlando.Archange Antoine @ArchangeAntoineLINKFishers is not even top 500 in the NBA. Relax, and join the LA Lakers statue for Lebron 💪🏾Though several fans have been dismissive of Fisher's contributions to the purple and gold squad, he was the only Laker who played alongside Kobe Bryant in both the early 2000s three-peat and the back-to-back championship teams in 2009 and 2010. Fisher, however, has never been a focal point of the team like Bryant or James.The discussion surrounding Fisher's alleged quote and James' potential statue will certainly not be the last time that the Laker nation fiercely debates which iconic face gets to be immortalized. In the meantime, the running list of LA statues consists of Bryant and his daughter Gianna, Shaquille O'Neal, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Jerry West, and Elgin Baylor.Reports: Lakers star avoids serious injury after brief scare in EuroBasket exhibition gameMeanwhile, a current Lakers star has reportedly avoided a major injury during the NBA offseason.According to multiple reports, Luka Doncic has sustained a right knee contusion after an incident in a EuroBasket exhibition game in which Gregor Hrovat, his teammate on the Slovenian national squad, fell on his knee.Marc Stein @TheSteinLineLINKLuka Dončić has been diagnosed with a right knee contusion, sources briefed on the situation tell @TheSteinLine, but the injury he sustained today with Slovenia’s national team is not believed to be serious.Reportedly, Doncic's knee is not in any &quot;serious&quot; condition. This bodes well for his plans to compete for Slovenia in the 2025 EuroBasket, which tips off on August 27.