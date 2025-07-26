"Warriors gave up less for Jimmy": NBA fans balk at Golden State's asking price in Jonathan Kuminga sign-and-trade 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Jul 26, 2025 13:09 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Timberwolves at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn
"Warriors gave up less for Jimmy": NBA fans balk at Golden State's asking price in Jonathan Kuminga sign-and-trade (Image Source: Imagn)

The Golden State Warriors remain patient this offseason with their Jonathan Kuminga sign-and-trade option to upgrade the roster. They are the only team without a move after holding a high demand for returns on their prized asset. It was widely presumed that Kuminga returning to the Warriors for the time being was a realistic scenario.

Ad

However, his camp is holding out on a $30 million annual contract demand, which the Warriors aren't willing to match. Golden State, at most, is eyeing a $20-25 million annual deal for him. Rumors also suggest that Kuminga has no interest in returning, so the Warriors are losing a lot of time in this situation as their potential free agent signings remain pending.

According to the latest report from insider Anthony Slater, the Kings and Suns have been aggressive in pushing for a sign-and-trade. The Kings have also had conversations with Jonathan Kuminga, offering him a starting role, something that's one of his priorities after signing a new contract.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

However, the Warriors aren't satisfied with the Kings' reported offer of Devin Carter, Dario Saric and a protected first-round pick. It's far from their asking price, which, according to Slater, comprises at least a first-round pick, a good young player and no bad contracts.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

After Slater released the report on Friday, NBA fans balked at the Warriors' demands. One fan believed the Warriors gave up less to acquire a more accomplished player like Jimmy Butler:

Ad

Golden State offloaded Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson, Dennis Schroder, Lindy Waters III, one protected first-round pick and one second-round pick in a five-team trade for Butler, while receiving two second-round picks and cash considerations from the Heat.

Another fan said the Warriors should offer Jonathan Kuminga $30 million if they are hellbent on their asking price:

Ad

One fan added:

Ad

One fan said:

Ad

One fan wrote:

Ad

Warriors' Giannis Antetokounmpo dream is also stopping them from shipping Jonathan Kuminga for less value

The Golden State Warriors continue to have Giannis Antetokounmpo atop their wishlist as the next big signing. According to insider Tim Kawakami, it's one of the reasons why the Warriors are not trading Jonathan Kuminga unless they get full value in return.

Ad
Ad

It's going to take every possible asset for any team pursuing Giannis Antetokounmpo via trade over the next few years. He's inching closer to his next extension and possible free agency, which is one and two years away, respectively.

The Bucks will likely prefer to move him via trade if things don't work out next season, especially if Giannis is non-committal about signing a new deal to stay with the franchise.

About the author
Arhaan Raje

Arhaan Raje

Twitter icon

Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.

Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.

Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.

Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.

He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.

Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist.

Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Arhaan Raje
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications