"Warriors gave up less for Jimmy": NBA fans balk at Golden State's asking price in Jonathan Kuminga sign-and-trade 

The Golden State Warriors remain patient this offseason with their Jonathan Kuminga sign-and-trade option to upgrade the roster. They are the only team without a move after holding a high demand for returns on their prized asset. It was widely presumed that Kuminga returning to the Warriors for the time being was a realistic scenario.However, his camp is holding out on a $30 million annual contract demand, which the Warriors aren't willing to match. Golden State, at most, is eyeing a $20-25 million annual deal for him. Rumors also suggest that Kuminga has no interest in returning, so the Warriors are losing a lot of time in this situation as their potential free agent signings remain pending.According to the latest report from insider Anthony Slater, the Kings and Suns have been aggressive in pushing for a sign-and-trade. The Kings have also had conversations with Jonathan Kuminga, offering him a starting role, something that's one of his priorities after signing a new contract.However, the Warriors aren't satisfied with the Kings' reported offer of Devin Carter, Dario Saric and a protected first-round pick. It's far from their asking price, which, according to Slater, comprises at least a first-round pick, a good young player and no bad contracts.After Slater released the report on Friday, NBA fans balked at the Warriors' demands. One fan believed the Warriors gave up less to acquire a more accomplished player like Jimmy Butler: 🐝 @FairlyMagicManLINKthe kind of offer you make for a pretty good player, not kuminga. warriors gave up less for jimmyGolden State offloaded Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson, Dennis Schroder, Lindy Waters III, one protected first-round pick and one second-round pick in a five-team trade for Butler, while receiving two second-round picks and cash considerations from the Heat.Another fan said the Warriors should offer Jonathan Kuminga $30 million if they are hellbent on their asking price:CrossingtheRubicon @commonsenselvrLINKIf that’s really their demand they should be willing to pay him 30 mil a year….One fan added:Light The Beam @BigMarkCocksLINKKings need to call the bluff. If he’s so good they can sign him and keep him, f**k thatOne fan said:. @bnzymeLINKInsane asking price. Who do they think he is? Lol. They traded Poole for CP3 btwOne fan wrote:👊🦧 @SuperstarBNBLINKYou’d be lucky to get ONE of these LMAOOOOO. S*ck it up Joe. It’s been a month of this bullsh*t alreadyWarriors' Giannis Antetokounmpo dream is also stopping them from shipping Jonathan Kuminga for less valueThe Golden State Warriors continue to have Giannis Antetokounmpo atop their wishlist as the next big signing. According to insider Tim Kawakami, it's one of the reasons why the Warriors are not trading Jonathan Kuminga unless they get full value in return.It's going to take every possible asset for any team pursuing Giannis Antetokounmpo via trade over the next few years. He's inching closer to his next extension and possible free agency, which is one and two years away, respectively.The Bucks will likely prefer to move him via trade if things don't work out next season, especially if Giannis is non-committal about signing a new deal to stay with the franchise.