  • "Throw on some Andrew Tate and see how they react": Michael Porter Jr. reveals his unusual dating practice involving manosphere influencer

By Rob Andrew Lo
Published Aug 16, 2025 03:56 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Oklahoma City Thunder at Denver Nuggets - Source: Imagn
Michael Porter Jr. reveals his unusual dating practice involving $20 million manosphere influence - Source: Imagn

Michael Porter Jr. has been making comments about dating in the past week. Porter Jr., who was traded to the Brooklyn Nets this offseason, revealed an unusual dating practice involving social media influencer Andrew Tate.

According to Porter Jr., he usually plays some of Tate's viral clips around women to understand their beliefs.

“I need to see a little bit about their beliefs," Porter said. "I’m not saying I’m a misogynist or anything but I’ll throw on some Andrew Tate and see how they react."

Porter also shared that oftentimes he opposes a girl's belief and plays devil's advocate just to see how she would react.

"I’ll bring up conversations and play devil’s advocate and see how this girl thinks about certain things," Porter added.
Tate has been known to be one of the biggest manosphere personalities on the internet.

Porter Jr. is entering a new chapter in his career next season as he will play for the Nets, his first team outside the Nuggets.

He averaged 18.2 points, on 39.5 percent shooting from the three-point line, and 7.0 rebounds per game for the Nuggets last season, but lost in the second round against the eventual champions, the OKC Thunder.

Michael Porter Jr. thinks women are his vice in life

Michael Porter Jr.'s perception of women has been revealed in his recent offseason comments. According to him, his only vice in life is women.

“Everybody has different vices," he said. "That can go with people who struggle from alcohol, people that struggle with drugs. You know, for example, my brother struggled with gambling. My vice has always come in the form of women."
"When I’m far from God, and I’m not in my word, l’m not praying, l’m not prioritizing Him, like that seems to be the place that the devil gets me, is in the space of women," Porter Jr. added.

At 6-foot-10, Porter Jr. has shown himself to be one of the best shooters in the NBA, becoming a key cog for the Nuggets, especially in their 2023 NBA title run.

However, his time with the team has passed, and he may need to carve his own path in Brooklyn.

Rob Andrew Lo

