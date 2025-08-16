  • home icon
What happened to Luka Doncic? Slovenian star hurt in intense collision, heads to locker room (Aug. 16)

By Avi Shravan
Modified Aug 16, 2025 17:44 GMT
Slovenia v Germany - International Basketball Friendly - Source: Getty
What happened to Luka Doncic? Slovenian star hurt in intense collision. (Image Source: Getty)

Dark clouds hovered over LA and Slovenia on Saturday as Luka Doncic exited the Slovenia-Latvia exhibition game with an injury. The Lakers star travelled overseas this offseason to fulfill his international duties and represent his nation, Slovenia, in the FIBA Eurobasket.

However, the worst nightmares for every Doncic fan came true midway through the game. In the third quarter, a Slovenian player crashed into Doncic while chasing an attacker during Latvia's fast break.

After the collision, both players fell to the ground, and Doncic was seen writhing in pain while holding his right knee. The medical officials arrived at the scene to look at the Lakers star. Later, he got up and sat on the bench.

However, after talking with his national team's coaching staff, he walked gingerly towards the locker room. As of now, there is no detailed report on Doncic's injury, and the fans can only hope for it to be something trivial, such as a sprain that can be healed in a few days.

At the end of the game, Kristapz Porzingis-led Latvia walked out with a 100-88 win as Slovenia fell short of their opponents. Doncic ended the night with the same stat line before halftime. Early in the third quarter, he was involved in a collision with his teammate, which saw him leave the game while walking gingerly.

Doncic's teammates were chasing a Latvian player during a fast break when he collided with his national team's star player. He landed straight on the Lakers' star knee as they both fell on the floor because of the collision.

Soon after Luka Doncic went to the locker room, Latvia subbed off Kristaps Porzingis. Saturday was the first international game between Doncic and Porzingis since their epic clash in the EuroBasket 2017 semi-final. Slovenia won that game with a final score of 103-97.

What does Luka Doncic's injury mean for the Lakers?

Luka Doncic's injury made every Lakers fan's nightmare come true as they saw the future face of their beloved franchise collapse on the floor and writhe in pain after signing a $165 million extension earlier this month.

Fortunately for all the Lakers and Doncic fans, the injury does not seem to be serious. The Lakers star was seen returning to the sidelines with ice over his kneecaps as his national team suffered a bitter loss. Judging by Doncic's reemergence, the injury looks to be nothing more than a strain and for now the fans can only wait for official word from the Slovenian national team.

Doncic needs to be extra careful from now onwards and give some extra thought into his plays as he proceeds to play for his national team. Neither he nor LA can afford for him to get injured before the new NBA season begins.

Doncic has become an indispensable part of the purple and gold's future now and losing him early in the season or worse would be a big hit to the Lakers squad's morale.

