Luka Doncic stats tonight: How did Slovenian superstar fare vs. Kristaps Porziņgis's Latvia in EuroBasket exhibition game (Aug. 16)

While many basketball players are enjoying the offseason or gearing up for preseason camps, Luka Doncic, along with some other European players from the league, is fulfilling his international duties.

The Lakers star is representing Slovenia in the FIBA EuroBasket tournament. On Saturday, the Slovenian National Men's Basketball team took on Latvia in an exhibition game.

The Lakers star shone bright on the court with a transformed physical appearance as he led Slovenia to a 50-52 finish by halftime. He scored 26 points, collected four rebounds and provided five assists in the first two quarters.

Fans online were exhilarated with Doncic's performance on the international stage. They shared their reactions and bold predictions about the Lakers star on X, formerly Twitter.

"Luka will destroy the league next season. Less than 9 minutes in... Luka has 15 points," one fan tweeted.

"Luka draining 2 threes in the first minute. One from almost half court..." another fan tweeted.

Since revealing his transformed physique to the fans during his contract extension's press conference earlier this month, Luka Doncic has been extremely focused on his goals.

