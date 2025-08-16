  • home icon
  Nikola Jokic sends strong leadership message by forcing $23,030,850 Serbian teammate in powerful gesture

Nikola Jokic sends strong leadership message by forcing $23,030,850 Serbian teammate in powerful gesture

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Aug 16, 2025 11:03 GMT
Olympics: Basketball-Men Finals - Gold Medal Game - Source: Imagn
Olympics: Basketball-Men Finals - Gold Medal Game - Source: Imagn

For years, Nikola Jokic has been the face of the Denver Nuggets franchise. Away from the NBA stage, Jokic is a leader as well on the Serbian national team, as he demonstrated in a moment recently caught on camera.

In a viral clip posted on X, Jokic can be seen issuing instructions to younger teammate Nikola Topic as they sit on the bench, presumably during a friendly game ahead of EuroBasket 2025. Appearing to heed the words of the veteran center, Topic gets up from his seat and begins high-fiving other teammates.

After getting drafted 12th overall in the 2024 NBA draft, Topic went on to miss the entirety of the 2024-25 season as he recovered from an ACL injury. Last month, the 6-foot-6 court general made it to the 17-man preliminary pool that Serbia will be working with before EuroBasket tips off in late August.

Topic, who is on a $23,030,850 contract with OKC as per Spotrac, has the rare opportunity of learning from an all-time great like Jokic. From the looks of it, the Joker was all business as he imparted a lesson in respect to the 20-year-old guard.

Jokic himself is looking to go all the way to the championship stage of this year's EuroBasket after coming up short in the 2025 NBA playoffs. With their three-time MVP leading the charge, the Nuggets went the distance with the OKC Thunder but ultimately lost Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals.

Ironically, Topic was listed as an active player on that Thunder lineup that eliminated Denver and went on to win the NBA title. The youngster may have techinically gotten the better of Jokic in the NBA playoffs, but on the Serbian national team, Jokic is a leader that Topic has every reason to listen to.

Viral clip shows Nikola Jokic presenting ID upon entry to facility during EuroBasket preps

By this point, Jokic has become one of the most recognizable athletes on the globe. However, even an international icon like Jokic has to comply with basic regulations.

Last week, a viral clip posted by FIBA EuroBasket shows the former NBA Finals MVP presenting his ID upon entering a facility.

Though Jokic is one of the most accomplished basketball players in recent history, he clearly has no qualms with the protocol of showing his identification card.

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
