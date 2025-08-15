  • home icon
  • “WTF is going on?”: Michael Jordan's Bulls ex-teammate Ron Harper dumbfounded by $5,000,000,000 NFL franchise's record trends for wrong reasons

By Avi Shravan
Published Aug 15, 2025 14:19 GMT
NBA: Chicago Bulls-Ring of Honor Gala - Source: Imagn
Michael Jordan's former teammate, Ron Harper, was left dumbfounded by the Baltimore Ravens' newest non-football record. On Tuesday, ML Football shared a picture of the Ravens' cheerleading squad on their X account.

In the post's caption, the sports media outlet reported that the football franchise will have a record 19 male cheerleaders for the 2025 NFL season.

"The Baltimore #Ravens will have a record 19-MALE CHEERLEADERS on their dance squad for the upcoming 2025 season, the team announced. Baltimore has the largest male cheerleading squad in all of professional sports," the caption read.
Ron Harper was left confused by the news as he dropped in the post's comment section to express his opinion.

"WTF is going on???" he commented.
According to Forbes, the Baltimore Ravens are valued at a hefty $5 billion. Last season, they ended their regular season run with a 12-5 record. However, the Buffalo Bills knocked them out of contention in the postseason with a 27-25 win in the divisional round.

Ron Harper, like many other basketball players, is a football fan. He played with Michael Jordan during the late stages of his career with the Bulls and won three championships (1996-98) there.

Ron Harper voices his opinion on Luka Doncic's body transformation

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic has been a topic of many discussions this offseason. The Slovenian international underwent a physical transformation during the summer that had the analysts and pundits talking.

On July 30, league insider Marc J. Spears appeared as a guest on "NBA Today," where he revealed that the Mavericks are keeping secrets about Doncic and that there was more to his surprising trade than the concerns with his conditioning.

Ron Harper joined the NBA Today's conversation through a comment on X. The former Bulls player said that Doncic had become comfortable during his time in Dallas.

"You saw Luka body and non workouts in Dallas so you can make your own opinion. He got comfortable in Dallas," Harper ocommented.
Ron Harper comments on Luka Doncic's transformation.

The Mavericks' trading Luka Doncic in February was one of the most shocking trades ever. It was closely kept secret between the higher-ups of the teams involved in the trade, and not even the players involved knew about it until the announcement, reportedly.

Once announced, Doncic made his way to Los Angeles. He helped the team secure a third-place finish in the West standings and qualify for the postseason. However, the Timberwolves knocked the Lakers out in the first round with a 4-1 record.

About the author
Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.

Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.

Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore.

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
