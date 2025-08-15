LeBron James, Kevin Durant approve Denzel Washington’s jab allegedly aimed at Stephen A. Smith

Academy Award winner Denzel Washington turned heads with his comments on the sports media on Thursday. The actor's alleged jab at Stephen A. Smith earned the approval of many, including LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

Washington clapped back at members of the sports media with a passionate rant during an interview with Sports Illustrated.

"Everybody's got an opinion, we're living in a world of opinionnaires, that is what I call them, opinionnaires," he said. "A bunch of guys that have played, but most of them who haven't, who have an opinion on what something should be, when they haven't done it. Those who can't talk about those who can."

The movie star continued to respond to sports critics, providing a scathing review.

"Too much talking, everybody has an opinion, everybody sitting around getting fat. Thinking they know how to do it. Just because you can sit behind a desk and chit-chat doesn't mean he can do a damn thing," he continued.

His jab drew praise from several NBA stars, including LeBron James and Kevin Durant. James showed his support by liking Sports Illustrated’s post, while Durant chimed in with a reaction in the comments.

"🔥🔥🔥," Durant wrote.

Michael Jordan's former teammate, Etan Thomas, commented on the post with a similar reaction.

"🔥🔥🔥," Thomas wrote.

LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Etan Thomas react to Denzel Washington's comments on the sports media (Source: Instagram/Sports Illustrated)

Washington’s comments targeted the strong opinions from sports media. While he didn’t name anyone, many fans and players believed the remarks were aimed at Stephen A. Smith, who fits Washington’s description.

Former NBA star Austin Rivers further insinuated this point by commenting on the post.

"We know who he talking about..." he wrote.

Austin Rivers comments on Sports Illustrated's post

The sportscaster also has a history with LeBron James and Kevin Durant. Earlier this year, Smith appeared to be in a heated discussion with James after a Lakers game, after he referenced his son, Bronny James, during a broadcast. He also went back and forth with Durant in March after the forward labelled him a "clown."

Draymond Green reacts to Denzel Washington’s sharp response following Kevin Durant and LeBron James’ reactions

Denzel Washington’s candid interview with Sports Illustrated drew plenty of attention as he delivered a sharp critique of the “opinionnaires” in sports media. The scathing remarks won praise from Draymond Green.

The Golden State Warriors star re-shared the post on his story and agreed with Washington's statement.

"Some Can! Most Can’t! SHUT UP!!!!" he wrote.

Draymond Green echoes Denzel Washington's statement on sports media (Source: Instagram/ Draymond Green)

Washington’s statement has received widespread approval from athletes across different sports, as he spoke out against the current state of sports journalism.

