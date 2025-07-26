New Bombshell Report Claims Mavericks Can Still Aggressively Pursue LeBron James in One Scenario 

LeBron James heading to Texas to finish his career with the Dallas Mavericks remains a possibility. The LA Lakers superstar has been heavily linked with the Purple and Gold's conference rivals since he opted into his $52.6 million player option. The rumors have died down over the past few weeks, with James widely predicted to stay put in LA.
However, as per Saturday's report from Mavericks insider Marc Stein, James has "genuine curiosity" about playing in Dallas. While he remains happy in LA because of his off-court ventures, there's a world where the Mavericks will aggressively pursue him, provided it's not via trade.
Here's what Stein wrote:
“I believe that James does have some genuine curiosity about playing in Dallas. Bear in mind that he is extremely settled off the floor in Los Angeles … They have not tried to trade for him and do not want to try to trade for him if it means surrendering multiple rotation pillars for a player who turns 41 in December.
"If James suddenly became a free agent they could sign to a minimum deal, that's a different discussion. I believe strongly that they would want him in that scenario."
The Mavericks have players that the Lakers might accept in a trade. However, it will lead to the franchise blowing up their roster balance and depth. Nevertheless, if LeBron James and the Lakers are headed for a divorce after eight years via a buyout, Dallas could be the favorite to land him.
It will give James one of the best opportunities he can have to win another championship, next to his former title-winning teammates, Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis.
Mavericks can only sign LeBron James to a minimum contract before the season begins
If LeBron James were to join the Mavericks for the 2025-26 NBA season, it needs to happen before the opening night. Because the Mavericks are an apron team, they cannot sign players making more than the non-taxpayer exception to a minimum contract in the event of a buyout during the season.
That rule doesn't apply in the offseason, so the Lakers and James must agree to part ways before the season tips off for him to pursue a championship alongside his old running mates, Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis.
James has already opted in, so he will secure a significant amount of money in the final year of his contract. It remains to be seen how willing he is to jump ship this offseason and pull the plug on pursuing a title in LA.
