Iman Shumpert scores legal victory as ex-wife Teyana Taylor hit with $70K violation amid divorce battle

Free agent Iman Shumpert and his ex-wife Teyana Taylor’s divorce saga reached a new turn this week. Shumpert won the legal battle against the singer as she was hit with a $70,000 fine forviolating the terms of her 2024 divorce agreement.

Ad

Page Six @PageSix Teyana Taylor ordered to pay ex-husband Iman Shumpert $70K after she’s found in contempt of court https://t.co/ggf10umdmm

Ad

Trending

Taylor publicly disclosed information about the settlement when she posted an Instagram video in March. In the video, she accused Shumpert of leaking details to the media. The court found insufficient evidence to support her claims and ruled she violated the confidentiality clause.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert arrive at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images) - Source: Getty

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

She was ordered to cover Shumpert’s legal fees and her request for the former Brooklyn Nets guard to pay her legal fees was denied. The court also rejected Shumpert’s request that Taylor be held in contempt for allegedly violating their parenting plan.

Ad

What happened between Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor?

Taylor filed for divorce in January 2023, citing emotional abuse and narcissistic behavior. Shumpert denied these allegations and characterized the situation as an “irretrievably broken bond.”

Teyana Taylor, Junie and Rue Rose, and Iman Shumpert attend the 2023 Sundance Film Festival "A Thousand And One" Premiere at The Ray Theatre on January 22, 2023 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Focus Features) - Source: Getty

The divorce was finalized in July 2024. In the settlement, Taylor reportedly received four properties worth over $10 million. She accused Shumpert of leaking the divorce details following her public appearance with actor Aaron Pierre, alleging the media obtained documents from his side.

Ad

Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor attend The Compound and Luxury Watchmaker Roger Dubuis Hosts NBA All-Star Dinner at STK Chicago on February 14, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Roger Dubuis) - Source: Getty

Shumpert’s attorney denied the claim. His attorney said that he complied fully with the court’s confidentiality orders. Despite the divorce and public disputes, Taylor and Shumpert continue co-parenting their two daughters.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ubong Richard Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.



Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.



Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering. Know More