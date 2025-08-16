Iman Shumpert scores legal victory as ex-wife Teyana Taylor hit with $70K violation amid divorce battle

Free agent Iman Shumpert and his ex-wife Teyana Taylor’s divorce saga reached a new turn this week. Shumpert won the legal battle against the singer as she was hit with a $70,000 fine forviolating the terms of her 2024 divorce agreement.
Taylor publicly disclosed information about the settlement when she posted an Instagram video in March. In the video, she accused Shumpert of leaking details to the media. The court found insufficient evidence to support her claims and ruled she violated the confidentiality clause.
She was ordered to cover Shumpert’s legal fees and her request for the former Brooklyn Nets guard to pay her legal fees was denied. The court also rejected Shumpert’s request that Taylor be held in contempt for allegedly violating their parenting plan.
What happened between Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor?
Taylor filed for divorce in January 2023, citing emotional abuse and narcissistic behavior. Shumpert denied these allegations and characterized the situation as an “irretrievably broken bond.”
The divorce was finalized in July 2024. In the settlement, Taylor reportedly received four properties worth over $10 million. She accused Shumpert of leaking the divorce details following her public appearance with actor Aaron Pierre, alleging the media obtained documents from his side.
Shumpert’s attorney denied the claim. His attorney said that he complied fully with the court’s confidentiality orders. Despite the divorce and public disputes, Taylor and Shumpert continue co-parenting their two daughters.
