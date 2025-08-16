  • home icon
  • "Don't put that evil on me" - Jimmy Butler quips over Draymond Green jokingly accusing Warriors teammate of sparking Heat's latest trade

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Published Aug 16, 2025 08:21 GMT
Golden State Warriors v Houston Rockets - Source: Getty

For several weeks, the NBA community followed the Jimmy Butler drama in Miami with great interest. This story came to an end when Butler was traded to the Golden State Warriors, but every once in a while, his past in South Beach resurfaces on social media.

On Friday, Warriors mainstay Draymond Green playfully accused Butler of being responsible for the Heat's decision to trade away talented youngster Haywood Highsmith.

"Look what you've done Jimbo," Green wrote in an Instagram story sharing the Highsmith news.

In response, Butler claimed that he had nothing to do with this transaction involving his former team.

"don't put that evil on me ricky bobby," Butler wrote in his own IG story. "I had nothing to do with it! let me live my offseason with my blonde weave in."
Jimmy Butler responds to a comment posted by Draymond Green regarding a recent Miami Heat trade. Credit: Butler/IG
Jimmy Butler responds to a comment posted by Draymond Green regarding a recent Miami Heat trade. Credit: Butler/IG

This lighthearted banter is a stark contrast to the tense interactions between Butler and the Heat organization in the first half of the 2024-25 season. After the two parties failed to come to terms on a contract extension, rumors of Butler possibly leaving Miami started swirling in late 2024.

Just a couple of months after Heat president Pat Riley stressed that the team would not be trading their disgruntled star, Butler was dealt to the Warriors in a blockbuster five-team trade. By all indications, the six-time All-Star was able to get along right away with his new teammates, going so far as to call Steph Curry the "Batman" to his "Robin."

As far as Butler and Green are concerned, they have no qualms teasing each other on social media over a trade that neither of them has anything to do with.

"Keep on fu***** w me jimmy": Jimmy Butler draws heated response from Warriors teammate after 6x time All-Star's antics in China

Another Warriors player that Butler is fond of messing with is Buddy Hield. Last week, Butler went so far as to wear a Hield mask while going on tour in China.

Hield, who was also a newcomer in the Bay Area this past season like Butler, went on to fire back via an IG story.

"Keep on Fu***** w me jimmy," Hield wrote on IG.

As long as Butler and Hield remain together on the Warriors roster, fans can expect more antics like this to play out.

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
