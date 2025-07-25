  • home icon
Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian describes Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson's romantic golf outing feelings in one word

By Arian Kashyap
Published Jul 25, 2025 13:39 GMT
Serena Williams
Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian describes Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson’s romantic golf outing feelings in one word (Source: Imagn)

Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion have become the NBA's latest power couple and were spotted enjoying a golf outing together on Thursday. The moment caught plenty of attention, including from Serena Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian.

Megan Thee Stallion shared a clip of her outing with Thompson on Instagram, captioning it with a short note.

"Okay so boom Im learning about golfing ⛳️🏌🏽‍♀️," she wrote.
Ohanian was spotted in the comments section of the post and dropped a one-word response.

"Paging @wearelagc," Ohanian commented.
Alexis Ohanian&#039;s comment from Megan Thee Stallion&#039;s Instagram post (Source: Instagram/Megan Thee Stallion)
Alexis Ohanian's comment from Megan Thee Stallion's Instagram post (Source: Instagram/Megan Thee Stallion)

Alexis Ohanian, who owns the Los Angeles Golf Club in the TMRW Golf League, tagged his team in the comments — possibly hinting at Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion getting involved down the line. The TGL was founded in 2022 by Mike McCarley, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy and held its inaugural season earlier this year.

The tournament mixes traditional golf play with elements of simulated indoor golf and is partnered with the PGA. With NBA stars like Steph Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo already owning teams in the league, Ohanian’s move could be a subtle nudge toward bringing Thompson on board as well.

However, the guard seems to be enjoying his time with Stallion for now, as the couple enjoyed a day on the course in Arkansas. According to Stallion's clip, Thompson bought her a golfing outfit and helped her understand the game while driving around holes in a golf cart.

Though their relationship is still in the early stages, Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion already seem at ease with each other. Stallion was heard calling Thompson “baby” more than once during their time together, while the guard happily obliged to her requests.

"The nicest person I've ever met": Megan Thee Stallion opens up on dating Klay Thompson

Megan Thee Stallion expressed her honest opinions about dating Klay Thompson during the Pete and Thomas Foundation Gala at Gotham Hall in New York City. The event was the first of its kind and was launched by Stallion in honor of her parents.

During the event's red carpet, the rapper was questioned about her relationship with Thompson and offered an insightful response.

"I won't tell you how, and I won't tell you when, but it was a movie. He's the nicest person I've ever met in my life," she expressed.

Stallion and Thompson were seen together during the fundraiser as the event raised $1.2 million for underserved communities.

Edited by Nadim El Kak
