Michael Jordan enjoys cigars as he relaxes on board yacht after pocketing $400K in prestigious competition

Michael Jordan is known as a man of many talents. The NBA legend showed up on Saturday in Ocean City, Maryland, to participate in the annual White Marlin Competition. Jordan has been a frequent sight in this fishing competition, where he participates to fulfill his love for it.

He joined the competition with his "Catch 23" custom fishing yacht. Jordan and his crew hauled in a 70-inch white Marlin, which weighed 71 pounds. It placed "Catch 23" in second place, and Jordan and Co. walked away with $400,000 in prize money.

Following the win, Michael's son, Marcus Jordan, who accompanied his father to the event, shared a video of the NBA legend enjoying a cigar. Marcus posted the clip on his Instagram story on Monday.

Michael Jordan is relaxing on his boat while having a cigar and fishing. (Credits: @heirmj523/Instagram)

Michael wore a blue T-shirt, printed white shorts and white shoes. He completed the look with a white hat and black sunglasses. The NBA legend sat on the edge of his boat's deck while looking into the ocean.

In another story, Jordan stood on his boat's deck with a fishing rod in his hand.

Michael Jordan once revealed his reason for not watching the NBA anymore

Michael Jordan is arguably the biggest name in NBA history. The Hall of Famer has won it all, and his legacy is one of the greatest in the league. However, he admitted that he stopped watching NBA games after retiring.

In an interview with Michael Wilbon in 2010, the Bulls legend revealed his reasons for it.

"I try not to watch as much because I'm so critical of how the game's being played," Jordan said (2:12). "How the kids are playing the game, how I would play it totally different. That's just my competitive nature about watching the game that I truly love.

"I've taken a great pride in trying to enhance what I play the game. Not that the kids are not enhancing the game, I think they're overlooking a lot of the things that in old age or in maturity, I can see a lot more."

It is not just Jordan who shared his feelings about the dynamic shift in playing style the league has gone through in the past couple of decades. Shaquille O'Neal, one of the most dominant centers of his era, expressed similar thoughts.

From Jordan to O'Neal's era, the NBA was a more physical and focused on defense and drives to the basket. However, the game has changed with long-range shooting being the primary offensive weapon.

