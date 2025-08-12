  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Michael Jordan
  • Michael Jordan enjoys cigars as he relaxes on board yacht after pocketing $400K in prestigious competition

Michael Jordan enjoys cigars as he relaxes on board yacht after pocketing $400K in prestigious competition

By Avi Shravan
Published Aug 12, 2025 15:47 GMT
Michael Jordan enjoys cigars as he relaxes on board yacht
Michael Jordan enjoys cigars as he relaxes on board yacht (image credit: instagram/heirmj523)

Michael Jordan is known as a man of many talents. The NBA legend showed up on Saturday in Ocean City, Maryland, to participate in the annual White Marlin Competition. Jordan has been a frequent sight in this fishing competition, where he participates to fulfill his love for it.

Ad

He joined the competition with his "Catch 23" custom fishing yacht. Jordan and his crew hauled in a 70-inch white Marlin, which weighed 71 pounds. It placed "Catch 23" in second place, and Jordan and Co. walked away with $400,000 in prize money.

Following the win, Michael's son, Marcus Jordan, who accompanied his father to the event, shared a video of the NBA legend enjoying a cigar. Marcus posted the clip on his Instagram story on Monday.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Michael Jordan is relaxing on his boat while having a cigar and fishing. (Credits: @heirmj523/Instagram)
Michael Jordan is relaxing on his boat while having a cigar and fishing. (Credits: @heirmj523/Instagram)

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Michael wore a blue T-shirt, printed white shorts and white shoes. He completed the look with a white hat and black sunglasses. The NBA legend sat on the edge of his boat's deck while looking into the ocean.

Ad

In another story, Jordan stood on his boat's deck with a fishing rod in his hand.

Michael Jordan once revealed his reason for not watching the NBA anymore

Michael Jordan is arguably the biggest name in NBA history. The Hall of Famer has won it all, and his legacy is one of the greatest in the league. However, he admitted that he stopped watching NBA games after retiring.

Ad

In an interview with Michael Wilbon in 2010, the Bulls legend revealed his reasons for it.

"I try not to watch as much because I'm so critical of how the game's being played," Jordan said (2:12). "How the kids are playing the game, how I would play it totally different. That's just my competitive nature about watching the game that I truly love.
Ad
"I've taken a great pride in trying to enhance what I play the game. Not that the kids are not enhancing the game, I think they're overlooking a lot of the things that in old age or in maturity, I can see a lot more."
youtube-cover
Ad

It is not just Jordan who shared his feelings about the dynamic shift in playing style the league has gone through in the past couple of decades. Shaquille O'Neal, one of the most dominant centers of his era, expressed similar thoughts.

From Jordan to O'Neal's era, the NBA was a more physical and focused on defense and drives to the basket. However, the game has changed with long-range shooting being the primary offensive weapon.

About the author
Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan

Twitter icon

Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.

Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.

Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore.

Know More

Chicago Bulls Fan? Check out the latest Chicago Bulls depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications