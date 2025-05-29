  • home icon
  Marcus Jordan poses for shirtless mirror selfie as he enjoys tropical getaway to Hawaii Island with brother and cousins

Marcus Jordan poses for shirtless mirror selfie as he enjoys tropical getaway to Hawaii Island with brother and cousins

By Ubong Richard Archibong
Modified May 29, 2025 01:25 GMT
DIRECTV Celebrates Christmas At Kathy
Marcus Jordan poses for shirtless mirror selfie as he enjoys tropical getaway to Hawaii Island with brother and cousins - Source: Getty

Marcus Jordan appears to be free from the troubles of being in the media’s spotlight. He took to social media on Wednesday to share a tropical getaway he enjoyed with his brother and cousin in Hawaii.

In one of the pictures posted on his Instagram Story, Marcus stood shirtless in a locker room. He wore black shorts and held a blue piece of clothing in his left hand.

He captioned the image:

“SHE’LL”

Marcus Jordan Hawaii selfie photo/Instagram
Marcus Jordan Hawaii selfie photo/Instagram

In another photo, Marcus took a selfie with his brother Jeffrey and cousin James Jordan. Unlike the previous photo, Marcus wore a teal-colored shirt with a subtle Jordan brand logo, while Jeffrey donned a dark t-shirt, and James sported a sleeveless black shirt.

The text at the top read:

“UH-HUH, YOU READY,”

Another text read:

“CAUTION!”
Marcus Jordan with his brother Jeffrey and cousin James/Instagram
Marcus Jordan with his brother Jeffrey and cousin James/Instagram

Additionally, in another picture, he appears to be DJing alongside his cousin Marie. He wore a white graphic T-shirt with a black cap worn backward, while Marie donned a sleeveless beige crop top and high-waisted denim shorts.

The text at the top said:

“What the helly?”

While at the bottom, it read::

“Don’t hate on my island set up lmao it’s perfect”
Marcus and his sister/Instagram
Marcus and his sister/Instagram

He would be happy to have had time for a getaway after the legal troubles he faced. In February, Marcus was arrested for DUI in Orange County, Florida. He is reportedly seeking treatment for substance abuse issues.

He has requested that the court require him to complete a Pre-Trial Substance Abuse Education and Treatment Intervention Program.

Marcus Jordan went 40 days sober following a DUI arrest.

Marcus Jordan went on 40 days of sobriety after he was arrested for DUI. He announced it on Instagram in May.

“40 days & counting,” read the post, along with “loading” and “in progress” text.
Aside from the DUI, he faced charges for property damage, resisting arrest, and ketamine possession. He attempted to identify himself as the son of Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan while speaking to the police.

Fortunately for him, he was released after posting a $4,000 bond and later pleaded not guilty to the DUI charges.

Ubong Richard Archibong

Ubong Richard Archibong

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
