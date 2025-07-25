"Grant Williams' career was over that day": Fans react as Kyrie Irving reminisces jaw-dropping Luka Doncic moment

Kyrie Irving made a wild claim about Luka Doncic, explaining how good the Lakers superstar is by sharing a story from practice. The pair spent close to three seasons together, playing for the Dallas Mavericks from 2022 to 2025.In their second season, Doncic and Irving led the team to the NBA Finals, where the Boston Celtics defeated them in five games. On his stream on Thursday, Irving reminisced about a jaw-dropping moment from Doncic while explaining his skills to a guest.&quot;He's giving you probably like 60, 18 and 18.&quot; Kyrie said of Doncic's output in practice. &quot;I witnessed him give somebody 24 points in three minutes.&quot;X account, Kyrie Center posted a clip of Irving making these comments on social media. Fans reacted to the clip, with many saying that Grant Williams was on the other end of Doncic’s 24-point flurry.“Grant Williams' career was over that day. It’s just that nobody has told him yet,” one fan said.Another fan said:matt 🌴 @matthecameraguyLINKGrant 😂Another fan said:MaverickSZN 🇦🇺 @Maverick_SZNLINKI know Grant Williams was talking in practice i know it was him for sure lmaoFans continued to come at Williams, saying that his trash-talking might’ve led him to such a situation in practice.One fan said:Reese🖤🗽 @NycReeseLINKGrant like to talk shi, but so do klay I wouldn’t be surprised if it was one of them 😭Another fan said:Doğan @llDOGAN_LINKGrant Williams is the worst trashtalker in the history of basketball lmaoGrant Williams was traded to the Charlotte Hornets in 2024, shortly before the Mavericks made a run to the NBA Finals. He spent one season in Dallas, averaging 8.1 points and 3.6 rebounds per game.Luka Doncic surprises Kyrie Irving by calling him on streamLuka Doncic surprised his former teammate, Kyrie Irving, by unexpectedly calling him during his stream on July 11. As soon as Irving picked up, Doncic called out, saying:&quot;Streamer! Streamer!&quot;Irving asked Doncic not to stay up for too long while watching his stream, to which the Former Mavericks star said:&quot;It's 4 a.m. here.&quot;&quot;What are you still doing up?&quot; Irving asked.&quot;Nothing,&quot; Doncic answered, making Irving smile.The conversation ended with Doncic promising Irving that he would donate 200 subscribers to his stream. The Mavericks guard jokingly told the Slovenian star he would be held to his words.Together on the Mavericks, Irving and Doncic did not take long to transform into one of the most formidable duos in the league. However, the pair didn't get much time together as Doncic was traded to the LA Lakers last season.