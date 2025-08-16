  • home icon
  "He made a mistake, let it go" - Ex-NBA champ reveals Lil Yatchy's apology amid public outrage over rapper's controversial George Floyd lyrics

"He made a mistake, let it go" - Ex-NBA champ reveals Lil Yatchy's apology amid public outrage over rapper's controversial George Floyd lyrics

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Aug 16, 2025 03:25 GMT
Steohen Jackson said Lil Yatchy
Steohen Jackson said Lil Yatchy's apologised to him amid controversial George Floyd lyrics [Picture Credit: Getty]

After calling out rapper Lil Yatchy for mentioning George Floyd in his unreleased song, former NBA champion Stephen Jackson revealed that the rapper had apologised to him. The drama unfolded when Yatchy appeared on PlaqueBoyMax's livestream this week.

During the livestream, the Concrete Boys founder played one of his unreleased songs, including a questionable verse mentioning Floyd.

"Put my knee up on her neck, I went George Floyd," the rap verse said.

After the video went viral, Stephen Jackson called his song "wack" and warned him against using Floyd's name.

A day after slamming the rapper, Jackson revealed that Yatchy had apologized to him, and things were settled between them.

"I spoke to him. He is a smart young man," Jackson said. "He is winning for a reason...he made a mistake, he apologised. We move on from this. It's over with.

The 2003 NBA champion also slammed people for deliberately using their shows to talk about Floyd for personal benefits.

"That's why you want this. Jumping on these shows, talking about each other...dumb sh**, clown sh** coz you'll got no content, we don't do that on All The Smoke.
"He made a mistake, Let it go, Stop calling my phone."
On Friday, after Yatchy played the song, Stephen Jackson slammed the rapper for using Floyd's name.

"Trying to use his name [George Floyd] in a bar, that’s gonna make people like your wack a** music, my n****? That s*** is weak. ...Let somebody die in your family, we gon’ do a whole skit about it and see how funny it is, bro. Cut that s*** out, man."
Stephen Jackson opens up about his friendship with George Floyd

Stephen Jackson suffered a personal loss when George Floyd died in 2020. After his death, the former NBA player led the protest, calling for the "death penalty" for the police officer responsible for the brutal incident.

Jackson became the biggest mobilizing force on the streets in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, calling for justice.

In a conversation with ABC News, Stephen Jackson revealed that growing up on the streets together, he and Floyd became close friends.

"When I was in Houston, he looked out for me," Jackson said. "So ... it was a relationship that grew over just being in the streets, growing up together. And we just became tight over the years, and the fact that we look alike made us grow even tighter."
The former NBA player revealed that Floyd had always been his hype man and continued to call him "twin" over the years.

"He lived through me," Jackson said.

Years after his friend's death, Stephen Jackson continues to support Floyd's family.

